For Games of Tuesday October 23

October 22, 2018 6:00 pm
 
2018 TEAM 2018 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
Los Angeles (NL) Kershaw (L) 9-5 2.73 18-11 0-0 0.0 0.00
Boston Sale (L) 8:09p 12-4 2.11 19-10 0-0 0.0 0.00
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
Kershaw 2-1 18.0 2.50
Sale 1-0 14.0 4.50

KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.

