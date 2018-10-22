For Games of Tuesday October 23

|
|2018
|TEAM
|2018
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Los Angeles (NL)
|Kershaw
|(L)
|9-5
|2.73
|18-11
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|Boston
|Sale
|(L)
|8:09p
|12-4
|2.11
|19-10
|0-0
|0.0
|0.00
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Kershaw
|2-1
|18.0
|2.50
|Sale
|1-0
|14.0
|4.50
___
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.
