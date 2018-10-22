For Games of Tuesday October 23

2018 TEAM 2018 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Los Angeles (NL) Kershaw (L) 9-5 2.73 18-11 0-0 0.0 0.00 Boston Sale (L) 8:09p 12-4 2.11 19-10 0-0 0.0 0.00

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Kershaw 2-1 18.0 2.50 Sale 1-0 14.0 4.50

___

KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.