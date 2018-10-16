For Games of Wednesday October 17

|
|2018
|TEAM
|2018
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Milwaukee
|Miley
|(L)
|5-2
|2.57
|13-5
|1-0
|18.2
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|Kershaw
|(L)
|5:05p
|9-5
|2.73
|17-11
|1-2
|15.0
|4.20
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Miley
|0-0
|13.1
|2.03
|Kershaw
|1-1
|16.0
|5.06
___
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|2018
|TEAM
|2018
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Boston
|Porcello
|(R)
|17-7
|4.28
|23-11
|1-0
|13.0
|4.15
|Houston
|Morton
|(R)
|8:39p
|15-3
|3.13
|18-12
|1-1
|10.1
|6.97
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Porcello
|1-0
|12.0
|3.00
|Morton
|1-0
|10.0
|2.70
___
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.
