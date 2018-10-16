For Games of Wednesday October 17

2018 TEAM 2018 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Milwaukee Miley (L) 5-2 2.57 13-5 1-0 18.2 0.00 Los Angeles Kershaw (L) 5:05p 9-5 2.73 17-11 1-2 15.0 4.20

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Miley 0-0 13.1 2.03 Kershaw 1-1 16.0 5.06

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE 2018 TEAM 2018 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Boston Porcello (R) 17-7 4.28 23-11 1-0 13.0 4.15 Houston Morton (R) 8:39p 15-3 3.13 18-12 1-1 10.1 6.97

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Porcello 1-0 12.0 3.00 Morton 1-0 10.0 2.70

___

INTERLEAGUE KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.

