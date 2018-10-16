Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

For Games of Wednesday October 17

October 16, 2018 5:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
2018 TEAM 2018 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
Milwaukee Miley (L) 5-2 2.57 13-5 1-0 18.2 0.00
Los Angeles Kershaw (L) 5:05p 9-5 2.73 17-11 1-2 15.0 4.20
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
Miley 0-0 13.1 2.03
Kershaw 1-1 16.0 5.06

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE
2018 TEAM 2018 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
Boston Porcello (R) 17-7 4.28 23-11 1-0 13.0 4.15
Houston Morton (R) 8:39p 15-3 3.13 18-12 1-1 10.1 6.97
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
Porcello 1-0 12.0 3.00
Morton 1-0 10.0 2.70

___

INTERLEAGUE
KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1998: NASA launches Deep Space 1