For Games of Wednesday October 3

|
|2018
|TEAM
|2018
|VS
|OPP
|
|PITCHERS
|TIME
|W-L
|ERA
|REC
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Oakland
|Hendriks
|(R)
|0-1
|4.12
|4-4
|0-0
|1.0
|0.00
|New York
|Severino
|(R)
|8:00p
|19-8
|3.39
|24-8
|1-1
|8.2
|6.23
|LAST 3 STARTS
|W-L
|IP
|ERA
|Hendriks
|0-0
|3.0
|0.00
|Severino
|2-1
|17.2
|2.04
___
TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.
VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.