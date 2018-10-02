For Games of Wednesday October 3

2018 TEAM 2018 VS OPP PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA Oakland Hendriks (R) 0-1 4.12 4-4 0-0 1.0 0.00 New York Severino (R) 8:00p 19-8 3.39 24-8 1-1 8.2 6.23

LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA Hendriks 0-0 3.0 0.00 Severino 2-1 17.2 2.04

___

INTERLEAGUE KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.

