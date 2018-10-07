Listen Live Sports

Former England captain John Terry announces his retirement

October 7, 2018 3:59 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry has announced his retirement.

“After 23 incredible years as a footballer, I have decided now is the right time to retire from playing,” Terry said on his official Instagram account on Sunday.

The 37-year-old center half captained Aston Villa in the second tier of English football last season, but left the club in the summer.

Villa fired manager Steve Bruce last week and media reports have linked Terry with a job on the coaching staff.

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

