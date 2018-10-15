Listen Live Sports

Former soccer executive to lead US Olympic marketing venture

October 15, 2018 11:21 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The LA 2028 organizing and U.S. Olympic committees have named former U.S. soccer executive Kathy Carter to lead their marketing team.

Carter will be responsible for cutting sponsorship and hospitality deals expected to raise more than $5 billion through the end of the 2028 Olympics.

She previously served as president of Soccer United Marketing (SUM), where she ran the business sides of Major League Soccer and the U.S. Soccer Federation. She left earlier this year after finishing second in the election for president of U.S. Soccer.

According to a news release, SUM “generated billions of dollars in revenue” for soccer under Carter’s leadership. She worked there for 15 years.

When Los Angeles won hosting privileges for the 2028 Olympics, the USOC’s marketing rights were folded into a joint venture between the city and the federation. The USOC’s deals expire at the end of the Tokyo Games in 2020.

