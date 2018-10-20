Formula 1-U.S. Grand Prix Lineup

Saturday’s qualifying; race Sunday At Circuit of the Americas Austin, Texas

(Car number in parentheses)

1, (44) Lewis Hamilton, 1:32.237

2, (5) Sebastian Vettel, 1:32.298

3, (7) Kimi Raikkonen, 1:32.307

4, (77) Valtteri Bottas, 1:32.616

5, (3) Daniel Ricciardo, 1:33.494

6, (31) Esteban Ocon, 1:34.145

7, (27) Nico Hulkenberg, 1:34.215

8, (8) Romain Grosjean, 1:34.250

9, (16) Charles Leclerc, 1:34.420

10, (11) Sergio Perez, 1:34.594

11, (55) Carlos Sainz, 1:34.566

12, (20) Kevin Magnussen, 1:34.732

13, (10) Pierre Gasly, 1:34.850

14, (28) Brendon Hartley, 1:35.206

15, (33) Max Verstappen, 1:34.766

16, (14) Fernando Alonso, 1:35.294

17, (35) Sergey Sirotkin, 1:35.362

18, (18) Lance Stroll, 1:35.480

19, (9) Marcus Ericsson, 1:35.536

20, (2) Stoffel Vandoorne, 1:35.735

