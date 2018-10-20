Formula 1-U.S. Grand Prix Lineup

|Saturday’s qualifying; race Sunday
|At Circuit of the Americas
|Austin, Texas
(Car number in parentheses)
1, (44) Lewis Hamilton, 1:32.237
2, (5) Sebastian Vettel, 1:32.298
3, (7) Kimi Raikkonen, 1:32.307
4, (77) Valtteri Bottas, 1:32.616
5, (3) Daniel Ricciardo, 1:33.494
6, (31) Esteban Ocon, 1:34.145
7, (27) Nico Hulkenberg, 1:34.215
8, (8) Romain Grosjean, 1:34.250
9, (16) Charles Leclerc, 1:34.420
10, (11) Sergio Perez, 1:34.594
11, (55) Carlos Sainz, 1:34.566
12, (20) Kevin Magnussen, 1:34.732
13, (10) Pierre Gasly, 1:34.850
14, (28) Brendon Hartley, 1:35.206
15, (33) Max Verstappen, 1:34.766
16, (14) Fernando Alonso, 1:35.294
17, (35) Sergey Sirotkin, 1:35.362
18, (18) Lance Stroll, 1:35.480
19, (9) Marcus Ericsson, 1:35.536
20, (2) Stoffel Vandoorne, 1:35.735
