Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Formula 1-U.S. Grand Prix Lineup

October 20, 2018 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Saturday’s qualifying; race Sunday
At Circuit of the Americas
Austin, Texas

(Car number in parentheses)

1, (44) Lewis Hamilton, 1:32.237

2, (5) Sebastian Vettel, 1:32.298

3, (7) Kimi Raikkonen, 1:32.307

4, (77) Valtteri Bottas, 1:32.616

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

5, (3) Daniel Ricciardo, 1:33.494

6, (31) Esteban Ocon, 1:34.145

7, (27) Nico Hulkenberg, 1:34.215

8, (8) Romain Grosjean, 1:34.250

9, (16) Charles Leclerc, 1:34.420

10, (11) Sergio Perez, 1:34.594

        Do agencies need an ‘awakening’ about what their data is worth?

11, (55) Carlos Sainz, 1:34.566

12, (20) Kevin Magnussen, 1:34.732

13, (10) Pierre Gasly, 1:34.850

14, (28) Brendon Hartley, 1:35.206

15, (33) Max Verstappen, 1:34.766

16, (14) Fernando Alonso, 1:35.294

17, (35) Sergey Sirotkin, 1:35.362

18, (18) Lance Stroll, 1:35.480

19, (9) Marcus Ericsson, 1:35.536

20, (2) Stoffel Vandoorne, 1:35.735

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1998: John Glenn returns to space aboard space shuttle