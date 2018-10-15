Formula One Points Leaders

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
1. Lewis Hamilton, 331
2. Sebastian Vettel, 264
3. Valtteri Bottas, 207
4. Kimi Raikkonen, 196
5. Max Verstappen, 173
6. Daniel Ricciardo, 146
7. Sergio Perez, 53
8. Kevin Magnussen, 53
9. Nico Hulkenberg, 53
10. Fernando Alonso, 50
11. Esteban Ocon, 49
12. Carlos Sainz, 39
13. Romain Grosjean, 31
14. Pierre Gasly, 28
15. Charles Leclerc, 21
16. Stoffel Vandoorne, 8
17. Lance Stroll, 6
18. Marcus Ericsson, 6
19. Brendon Hartley, 2
20. Sergey Sirotkin, 1
