Formula One Points Leaders

Through Oct. 7

1. Lewis Hamilton, 331

2. Sebastian Vettel, 264

3. Valtteri Bottas, 207

4. Kimi Raikkonen, 196

Advertisement

5. Max Verstappen, 173

6. Daniel Ricciardo, 146

7. Sergio Perez, 53

8. Kevin Magnussen, 53

9. Nico Hulkenberg, 53

10. Fernando Alonso, 50

11. Esteban Ocon, 49

12. Carlos Sainz, 39

13. Romain Grosjean, 31

14. Pierre Gasly, 28

15. Charles Leclerc, 21

16. Stoffel Vandoorne, 8

17. Lance Stroll, 6

18. Marcus Ericsson, 6

19. Brendon Hartley, 2

20. Sergey Sirotkin, 1

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.