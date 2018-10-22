Listen Live Sports

Formula One Points Leaders

October 22, 2018 10:20 am
 
Through Oct. 21

1. Lewis Hamilton, 346

2. Sebastian Vettel, 276

3. Kimi Raikkonen, 221

4. Valtteri Bottas, 217

5. Max Verstappen, 191

6. Daniel Ricciardo, 146

7. Nico Hulkenberg, 61

8. Kevin Magnussen, 55

9. Sergio Perez, 54

10. Esteban Ocon, 53

11. Fernando Alonso, 50

12. Carlos Sainz, 45

13. Romain Grosjean, 31

14. Pierre Gasly, 28

15. Charles Leclerc, 21

16. Stoffel Vandoorne, 8

17. Lance Stroll, 6

18. Marcus Ericsson, 6

19. Brendon Hartley, 2

20. Sergey Sirotkin, 1

