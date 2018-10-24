Formula One Schedule and standings

March 25 — Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne (Sebastian Vettel)

April 8 — Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir (Sebastian Vettel)

April 15 — Chinese Grand Prix, Beijing (Daniel Ricciardo)

April 29 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku (Lewis Hamilton)

May 13 — Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona (Lewis Hamilton)

May 27 — Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo (Daniel Ricciardo)

June 10 — Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal (Sebastian Vettel)

June 24 — French Grand Prix, Le Castellet (Lewis Hamilton)

July 1 — Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg (Max Verstappen)

July 8 — British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England (Sebastian Vettel)

July 22 — German Grand Prix, Hockenheim (Lewis Hamilton)

July 29 — Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest (Lewis Hamilton)

Aug. 26 — Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps (Sebastian Vettel)

Sept. 2 — Italian Grand Prix, Monza (Lewis Hamilton)

Sept. 16 — Singapore Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

Sept. 30 — Russian Grand Prix, Sochi (Lewis Hamilton)

Oct. 7 — Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka (Lewis Hamilton)

Oct. 21 — United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas (Kimi Raikkonen)

Oct. 28 — Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

Nov. 11 — Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paolo

Nov. 25 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, UAE

Points Leaders Through Oct. 21

1. Lewis Hamilton, 346

2. Sebastian Vettel, 276

3. Kimi Raikkonen, 221

4. Valtteri Bottas, 217

5. Max Verstappen, 191

6. Daniel Ricciardo, 146

7. Nico Hulkenberg, 61

8. Kevin Magnussen, 55

9. Sergio Perez, 54

10. Esteban Ocon, 53

11. Fernando Alonso, 50

12. Carlos Sainz, 45

13. Romain Grosjean, 31

14. Pierre Gasly, 28

15. Charles Leclerc, 21

16. Stoffel Vandoorne, 8

17. Lance Stroll, 6

18. Marcus Ericsson, 6

19. Brendon Hartley, 2

20. Sergey Sirotkin, 1

