NEW YORK (AP) — The 159 free agents. Additional players may become free agents this week pending option decisions.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (2) — Adam Jones, of; Colby Rasmus, of.

BOSTON (7) — Nathan Eovaldi, rhp; Joe Kelly, rhp; Craig Kimbrel, rhp; Ian Kinsler, 2b; Steve Pearce, inf-of; Brandon Phillips, 2b; Drew Pomeranz, lhp.

CHICAGO (4) — Jeanmar Gomez, rhp; Miguel Gonzalez, rhp; Hector Santiago, lhp; James Shields, rhp.

CLEVELAND (11) — Cody Allen, rhp; Michael Brantley, of; Melky Cabrera; of; Lonnie Chisenhall, of; Rajai Davis, of; Josh Donaldson, 3b; Brandon Guyer, of; Andrew Miller, lhp; Oliver Perez, lhp; Adam Rosales, inf; Josh Tomlin, rhp.

DETROIT (4) — Jose Iglesias, ss; Francisco Liriano, lhp; Victor Martinez, dh; Jarrod Saltalamacchia, c.

HOUSTON (7) — Evan Gattis, of; Marwin Gonzalez, inf-of; Dallas Keuchel, lhp; Martin Maldonado, c; Brian McCann, c; Charlie Morton, rhp; Tony Sipp, lhp.

KANSAS CITY (2) — Alcides Escobar, ss; Jason Hammel, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (6) — Jim Johnson, rhp; Garrett Richards, rhp; Blake Wood, rhp; Junichi Tazawa, rhp; Chris Young, of; Eric Young Jr., of,

MINNESOTA (6) — Matt Belisle, rhp; Logan Forsythe, 2b; Chris Gimenez, c; Joe Mauer, 1b; Logan Morrison, 1b; Ervin Santana, rhp,

NEW YORK (9) — Zach Britton, lhp; Brett Gardner, of; J.A. Happ, lhp; Adeiny Hechavarria, ss; Lance Lynn, rhp; Andrew McCutchen, of; David Robertson, rhp; CC Sabathia, lhp; Neil Walker, inf.

OAKLAND (8) — Brett Anderson, lhp; Trevor Cahill, rhp; Jeurys Familia, rhp; Edwin Jackson, rhp; Matt Joyce, of; Shawn Kelley, rhp; Jed Lowrie, 2b; Jonathan Lucroy, c.

SEATTLE (8) — Gordon Beckham, 2b; Nelson Cruz, dh; Zach Duke, lhp; Cameron Maybin, of; David Phelps, rhp; Andrew Romine, inf-of; Denard Span, of; Adam Warren, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (2) — Carlos Gomez, of; Sergio Romo, rhp.

TEXAS (4) — Tony Barnette, rhp; Adrian Beltre, 3b; Bartolo Colon, rhp; Yovani Gallardo, rhp; c

TORONTO (2) —Tyler Clippard, rhp; Marco Estrada, rhp,

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (10) — Clay Buchholz, rhp; Patrick Corbin, lhp; Randall Delgado, rhp; Daniel Descalso, inf; Jake Diekman, lhp; Jon Jay, of; Jeff Mathis, c; A.J. Pollock, of; Chris Stewart, c; Brad Ziegler, rhp.

ATLANTA (9) — Brad Brach, rhp; Lucas Duda, 1b; Ryan Flaherty, inf; Nick Markakis, of; Brandon McCarthy, rhp; Peter Moylan, rhp; Rene Rivera, c; Anibal Sanchez, rhp; Kurt Suzuki, c.

CHICAGO (6) — Jesse Chavez, rhp; Jorge De La Rosa, lhp; Jaime Garcia, lhp; Daniel Murphy, 2b; Bobby Wilson, c; Justin Wilson, lhp;

CINCINNATI (1) — Matt Harvey, rhp.

COLORADO (6) — Drew Butera, c; Carlos Gonzalez, of; Matt Holliday, of; DJ LeMahieu, 2b; Adam Ottavino, rhp; Gerardo Parra, of.

LOS ANGELES (7) — John Axford, rhp; Brian Dozier, 2b; Yasmani Grandal, c; Daniel Hudson, rhp; Manny Machado, ss; Ryan Madson, rhp; Hyun-Jin Ryu, lhp.

MILWAUKEE (6) — Gio Gonzalez, lhp; Curtis Granderson, of; Jordan Lyles, rhp; Wade Miley, lhp; Mike Moustakas, 3b; Joakim Soria, rhp.

NEW YORK (6) — Jerry Blevins, lhp; Austin Jackson, of; Jose Lobaton, c; Devin Mesoraco, c; A.J. Ramos, rhp; Jose Reyes, inf,

PHILADELPHIA (4) — Jose Bautista, of; Asdrubal Cabrera, 2b; Aaron Loup, lhp, Wilson Ramos, c.

PITTSBURGH (3) — Josh Harrison, 2b; Jung Ho Kang, inf; Jordy Mercer, ss.

ST. LOUIS (4) — Matt Adams, 1b; Bud Norris, rhp; Tyson Ross, rhp; Adam Wainwright, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (2) — A.J. Ellis, c; Freddy Galvis, ss.

SAN FRANCISCO (4) — Gregor Blanco, of; Derek Holland, lhp; Nick Hundley, c; Hunter Pence, of.

WASHINGTON (8) — Joaquin Benoit, rhp; Tim Collins, lhp; Bryce Harper, of; Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; Kelvin Herrera, rhp; Greg Holland, rhp; Mark Reynolds, 1b; Matt Wieters, c.

