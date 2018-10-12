Listen Live Sports

Free Miller Lite Friday in Milwaukee with ‘beer series’ win

October 12, 2018 10:52 am
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — As the Milwaukee Brewers prepare for Game One of the National League Championship Series, fans are cashing in on the team’s victory in what some are calling the ‘beer series.’

Free Miller Lite or Coors was at stake in the National League Division Series between two beer cities, Milwaukee and Denver. The Brewers won it in a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies. As a result, MillerCoors is making good on its promise and calling it Free Beer Friday in Milwaukee.

Free Miller Lite is available at dozens of bars and restaurants in Milwaukee.

The caveats: The offer is good for one beer only per customers 21 years or older. The free beer will flow from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday or while supplies last.

