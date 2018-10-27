Freshman Westcott’s 5 TDs lift Stetson over Davidson 56-53

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Jareem Westcott rushed for 213 yards and five touchdowns — the last score coming on a 2-yard plunge with 1:57 left — to rally Stetson to a 56-53 victory over Davidson in Pioneer Football League action on Saturday.

The Hatters (6-1, 4-1) trailed 53-49 when Colin McGovern directed a 12-play, 74-yard drive that took 4:34 off the clock and ended with Westcott’s final score. Stetson sealed the victory when Reggie Gantt picked off a pass from Tyler Phelps with 60 seconds remaining, allowing the Hatters to run out the clock.

Westcott, who had just 17 carries, scored on 25- and 3-yard runs in the second quarter to give the Hatters a 28-17 halftime lead. Westcott, who came in with six rushing TDs on the season, added 44- and 31-yard scoring runs in the third quarter.

McGovern completed 21 of 34 passes for 336 yards and three TDs. Donald Parham had eight catches for 171 yards and a score for the Hatters, while Steven Burdette snagged seven passes for 71 yards and two TDs.

Advertisement

Eli Turner Jr. ran for 148 yards and a score as the Wildcats (5-4, 2-4) amassed 519 yards on the ground. James Story rushed for 117 yards and three scores, while Phelps ran for 114 yards on just nine carries. Phelps also had two passing TDs.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.