By The Associated Press

EAST

Bridgewater St. 19, Plymouth St. 13

Dartmouth 41, Yale 18

Husson 48, Dean 16

SOUTH

Georgia Tech 66, Louisville 31

Advertisement

Middle Tennessee 34, Marshall 24

FAR WEST

Utah St. 45, BYU 20

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.