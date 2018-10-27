Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Friday’s College Football Scores

October 27, 2018 1:50 am
 
EAST

Boston College 27, Miami 14

SOUTH

Louisiana Tech 21, FAU 13

MIDWEST

Minnesota 38, Indiana 31

FAR WEST

Wyoming 34, Colorado St. 21

Utah 41, UCLA 10

