Friday’s College Hockey Scores

Quinnipiac 4, American International 1
Bentley 7, Holy Cross 4
Adrian 3, Utica 1
Providence 5, Boston U. 0
Yale 3, Brown 2
Michigan St. 5, Cornell 2
Army 5, Mercyhurst 1
Penn St. 4, Princeton 2
RPI 5, Union (N.Y.) 3
Robert Morris 3, RIT 0
UConn 5, Maine 2
UMass 5, Merrimack 1
Northeastern 4, UMass Lowell 1
Lake Superior St. 4, Ala.-Huntsville 3
Ferris St. 4, Alaska Anchorage 0
Miami (Ohio) 4, Colgate 1
Michigan 3, St. Lawrence 0
Minnesota St. 4, Alaska 0
N. Michigan 3, Bemidji St. 0
Minn.-Duluth 3, Notre Dame 2
Bowling Green 8, Ohio St. 2
Michigan Tech 6, Wisconsin 2
