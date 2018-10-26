Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

October 26, 2018 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
EAST

Quinnipiac 4, American International 1

Bentley 7, Holy Cross 4

Adrian 3, Utica 1

Providence 5, Boston U. 0

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Yale 3, Brown 2

Michigan St. 5, Cornell 2

Army 5, Mercyhurst 1

Penn St. 4, Princeton 2

RPI 5, Union (N.Y.) 3

Robert Morris 3, RIT 0

        Commentary: The workforce is not our problem in government

UConn 5, Maine 2

UMass 5, Merrimack 1

Northeastern 4, UMass Lowell 1

SOUTH

Lake Superior St. 4, Ala.-Huntsville 3

MIDWEST

Ferris St. 4, Alaska Anchorage 0

Miami (Ohio) 4, Colgate 1

Michigan 3, St. Lawrence 0

Minnesota St. 4, Alaska 0

N. Michigan 3, Bemidji St. 0

Minn.-Duluth 3, Notre Dame 2

Bowling Green 8, Ohio St. 2

Michigan Tech 6, Wisconsin 2

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War