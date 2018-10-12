Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Colgate 2, New Hampshire 1

Holy Cross 4, Canisius 2

Maine 3, St. Lawrence 1

Merrimack 1, Bentley 0

Niagara 4, American International 3, OT

Northeastern 5, Sacred Heart 2

Notre Dame 6, Mercyhurst 6, OT

Omaha 3, Union (NY) 3, OT

Penn St. 5, Clarkson 1

Providence 4, Miami (Ohio) 0

Robert Morris 3, Bowling Green 2

UConn 5, Army 2

UMass 6, RPI 1

UMass Lowell 2, RIT 1

MIDWEST

Bemidji St. 2, North Dakota 1

Michigan St. 4, N. Michigan 2

Minnesota Duluth 2, Michigan Tech 1

Minnesota St. 4, Boston U. 3

W. Michigan 4, Ferris St. 3

Wisconsin 3, Boston College 0

FAR WEST

Denver 4, Air Force 1

EXHIBITION

Lake Superior St. 3, Nipissing 1

US Under-18 Team 6, Michigan 3

