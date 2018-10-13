Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

October 13, 2018 12:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       
EAST

Colgate 2, New Hampshire 1

Holy Cross 4, Canisius 2

Maine 3, St. Lawrence 1

Merrimack 1, Bentley 0

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Niagara 4, American International 3, OT

Northeastern 5, Sacred Heart 2

Notre Dame 6, Mercyhurst 6, OT

Omaha 3, Union (NY) 3, OT

Penn St. 5, Clarkson 1

Providence 4, Miami (Ohio) 0

Robert Morris 3, Bowling Green 2

UConn 5, Army 2

UMass 6, RPI 1

UMass Lowell 2, RIT 1

MIDWEST

Bemidji St. 2, North Dakota 1

Michigan St. 4, N. Michigan 2

Minnesota Duluth 2, Michigan Tech 1

Minnesota St. 4, Boston U. 3

W. Michigan 4, Ferris St. 3

Wisconsin 3, Boston College 0

FAR WEST

Colorado College 1, Ala.-Huntsville 0

Denver 4, Air Force 1

Ohio St. 3, Arizona St. 2

EXHIBITION

Lake Superior St. 3, Nipissing 1

US Under-18 Team 6, Michigan 3

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown