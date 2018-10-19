Listen Live Sports

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

October 19, 2018 11:31 pm
 
EAST

Air Force 7, Canisius 3

Clarkson 4, Wisconsin 2

Union (N.Y.) 4, Northeastern 3, OT

Penn St. 8, Niagara 2

Providence 7, UConn 2

Quinnipiac 1, Boston College 0

Army 2, Robert Morris 2, OT

St. Lawrence 4, Holy Cross 3

SOUTH

Arizona St. 2, Ala.-Huntsville 1

MIDWEST

Ferris St. 5, Mercyhurst 2

UMass-Lowell 3, Miami 0

Michigan 6, W. Michigan 5

Minn.-Duluth 8, Maine 2

Minnesota St. 7, North Dakota 4

Massachusetts 6, Ohio St. 3

Notre Dame 4, Omaha 1

St. Cloud St. 4, N. Michigan 1

EXHIBITION

Boston U. 5, US Under-18 Team 4, OT

