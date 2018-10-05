Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Spalding 43, St. Anthony’s, N.Y. 42

Arundel 56, North County 12

Benjamin Franklin High School 28, Southwestern 8

Advertisement

Boonsboro 55, Allegany 26

Boys Latin 35, Severn 16

Broadneck 35, Old Mill 0

Brunswick 49, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 0

Bullis 29, Riverdale Baptist 0

C. H. Flowers 41, Largo 0

Calvert 43, McDonough 0

Calvert Hall College 34, Gilman 24

Catoctin 33, Rising Sun 13

Col. Richardson 24, Kent County 13

Damascus 46, Clarksburg 0

Dunbar 66, Baltimore Poly 8

Dundalk 35, Parkville 14

Eastern Tech 28, Hereford 12

Elkton 50, Havre de Grace 30

Fort Hill 16, Oakland Southern 9

Franklin 48, Catonsville 0

Frederick 61, James Buchanan, Pa. 47

Glenelg 35, Marriotts Ridge 0

Great Mills 40, Chopticon 16

Hammond 30, Atholton 28

Harford Tech 38, North East 7

Henry Wise 35, Bowie 0

Howard 22, Long Reach 12

Hubie Blake 44, Northwood 10

Huntingtown 36, Thomas Stone 7

James M. Bennett 21, Parkside 7

Liberty 35, South Carroll 0

Magruder 26, Seneca Valley 14

Manchester Valley 20, Francis Scott Key 12

Meade 31, Harwood Southern 0

Milford Mill 48, Kenwood 7

Mountain Ridge 34, University, W.Va. 13

Nandua, Va. 39, Snow Hill 14

North Caroline 14, Easton 3

North Hagerstown 34, Williamsport 8

North Point 34, Northern – Cal 24

Northeast – AA 36, Annapolis 28

Northern Garrett 41, Moorefield, W.Va. 20

Northwest – Mtg 40, Winston Churchill 28

Oakdale 56, Linganore 7

Pasadena Chesapeake 28, South River 24

Patuxent 23, La Plata 6

Perryville 7, Joppatowne 0

Pikesville 48, Sparrows Point 8

Queen Annes County 34, Stephen Decatur 7

Quince Orchard 24, Paint Branch 8

Richard Montgomery 42, Walt Whitman 7

River Hill 56, Centennial 0

Rockville 42, Poolesville 14

Severna Park 20, Glen Burnie 15

Sherwood 29, Montgomery Blair 26, OT

Smithsburg 28, Clear Spring 20

South Hagerstown 35, Tuscarora 33, OT

St. Charles 53, Leonardtown 0

St. Mary’s 27, Archbishop Curley 24

Urbana 21, Middletown 14

Walkersville 48, Silver Oak Academy 8

Westlake 38, Lackey 14

Westminster 32, Century 20

Wilde Lake 55, Mt. Hebron 0

Wootton 45, Springbrook 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Friendly vs. Gwynn Park, ppd. to Oct 6th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.