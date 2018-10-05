Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 14, Virginia High 6

Albemarle 19, Orange County 15

Amelia County 62, Prince Edward County 29

Appomattox 63, Chatham 14

Armstrong 34, Lee-Davis 29

Bassett 13, Magna Vista 7

Bath County 19, Eastern Montgomery 0

Battlefield 38, Osbourn 6

Bayside 19, First Colonial 16

Blacksburg 29, Cave Spring 0

Brentsville 14, Warren County 6

Broad Run 40, Booker T. Washington 3

Brooke Point 17, Mountain View 16

C.D. Hylton 34, Colgan 20

Castlewood 14, Twin Springs 8

Central Lunenburg 49, Randolph Henry 12

Centreville 56, Oakton 0

Colonial Forge 35, Massaponax 0

Courtland 27, King George 13

Culpeper 35, Skyline 21

Dan River 37, Altavista 7

Deep Creek 27, Lakeland 26

Delmar, Del. 48, Arcadia 0

Dinwiddie 42, Matoaca 13

Douglas Freeman 28, Deep Run 12

E.C. Glass 37, Rustburg 14

Eastern View 42, Chancellor 7

Eastside 47, Rye Cove 6

Episcopal 21, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 5

Faith Christian, N.C. 42, Southampton Academy 14

Falls Church 46, Lee-Springfield 34

Fluvanna 37, Charlottesville 29

Fort Defiance 19, Turner Ashby 3

Frank Cox 34, Kellam 14

Franklin 27, Brunswick 18

Franklin County 42, Staunton River 0

Freedom (Woodbridge) 58, Forest Park 19

GW-Danville 37, Tunstall 7

Galax 38, Fort Chiswell 13

George Marshall 18, Annandale 15

Glenvar 49, Alleghany 7

Goochland 52, Cumberland 0

Graham 50, Lebanon 13

Grassfield 21, Western Branch 7

Grayson County 33, Auburn 14

Greensville County 42, Southampton 24

Gretna 48, William Campbell 6

Grundy 14, Hurley 6

Halifax County 42, Martinsville 0

Hargrave Military 50, Randolph-Macon 0

Harrisonburg 77, Rockbridge County 49

Hayfield 34, Mount Vernon 18

Henrico 45, Atlee 10

Heritage (Leesburg) 29, William Monroe 0

Heritage-Lynchburg 28, Brookville 7

Hermitage 21, J.R. Tucker 10

Herndon 27, Washington-Lee 19

Highland Springs 48, Hanover 7

Hopewell 49, Colonial Heights 0

Indian River 70, Hickory 3

J.I. Burton 37, Honaker 33

James River-Buchanan 36, Giles 28

Jefferson Forest 66, Amherst County 43

John Battle 20, Central Wise 0

John Champe 21, Potomac Falls 0

Justice 27, Edison 3

Kettle Run 35, Fauquier 6

King’s Fork 52, Great Bridge 6

Lafayette 59, York 14

Lake Braddock 38, James Robinson 0

Lake Taylor 47, Granby 7

Liberty Christian 23, Liberty-Bedford 14

Liberty-Bealeton 32, James Wood 23

Lloyd Bird 14, Clover Hill 7

Loudoun County 28, Loudoun Valley 0

Louisa 24, Powhatan 14

Madison County 21, Nelson County 20

Manchester 51, Huguenot 0

Marion 44, Gate City 39

Martinsburg, W.Va. 50, Sherando 45

Mathews 33, King & Queen 18

Maury 35, Churchland 0

Midlothian 43, George Wythe-Richmond 32

Mills Godwin 10, John Marshall 6

Monacan 33, James River-Midlothian 13

Nandua 39, Snow Hill, Md. 14

Narrows 32, Covington 28

New Kent 32, Grafton 2

Norcom 46, Norview 7

Northampton 37, Atlantic Shores Christian 7

Northside 33, William Fleming 7

Northumberland 27, Essex 16

Ocean Lakes 42, Green Run 0

Osbourn Park 14, Gar-Field 12

Oscar Smith 35, Nansemond River 8

Page County 53, Stonewall Jackson 6

Page County 53, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 6

Park View-South Hill 36, Sussex Central 8

Parry McCluer 42, Craig County 15

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 22, Holston 8

Patriot 29, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 19

Petersburg 36, Prince George 33

Phoebus 42, Bethel 6

Portsmouth Christian 36, Chincoteague 14

Princess Anne 34, Kempsville 6

Pulaski County 42, Christiansburg 28

R.E. Lee-Staunton 44, Luray 30

Radford 53, Floyd County 20

Rappahannock 27, Colonial Beach 21

Rappahannock County 14, Fishburne Military 6

Richlands 34, Tazewell 0

Riverheads 56, Wilson Memorial 17

Roanoke Catholic 52, Fuqua School 8

Rock Ridge 44, Freedom (South Riding) 14

Rural Retreat 28, Bland County 6

Salem 42, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 21

Salem-Va. Beach 13, Landstown 7

South Lakes 34, Langley 28

Spotswood 47, Waynesboro 7

Spotsylvania 51, Caroline 12

St. John Paul the Great 48, TJ-Alexandria 6

Stafford 14, Riverbend 7

Stone Bridge 49, Briar Woods 6

Strasburg 35, George Mason 7

Stuarts Draft 35, Buffalo Gap 34

T.C. Williams 35, West Potomac 13

TJ-Richmond 55, Glen Allen 49

Tabb 16, Poquoson 14

Thomas Dale 17, Meadowbrook 6

Thomas Walker 47, Hancock County, Tenn. 6

Twin Valley 48, East Ridge, Ky. 28

Union 42, Lee High 7

Va. Episcopal 46, Brunswick Academy 6

Varina 42, Patrick Henry-Ashland 0

W.T. Woodson 18, South County 7

Wakefield 34, National Collegiate, D.C. 28

West Point 67, Middlesex 7

West Springfield 26, Fairfax 21

Western Albemarle 42, Monticello 7

Westfield 17, James Madison 15

Windsor 33, Surry County 32

Woodberry Forest 48, Collegiate-Richmond 13

Woodbridge 55, Potomac 25

Woodgrove 43, Riverside 7

Woodside 47, Denbigh 0

Woodstock Central 35, Clarke County 20

Yorktown 42, McLean 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bruton vs. Jamestown, ccd.

King William vs. Charles City, ccd.

