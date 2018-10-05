Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 14, Virginia High 6
Albemarle 19, Orange County 15
Amelia County 62, Prince Edward County 29
Appomattox 63, Chatham 14
Armstrong 34, Lee-Davis 29
Bassett 13, Magna Vista 7
Bath County 19, Eastern Montgomery 0
Battlefield 38, Osbourn 6
Bayside 19, First Colonial 16
Blacksburg 29, Cave Spring 0
Brentsville 14, Warren County 6
Broad Run 40, Booker T. Washington 3
Brooke Point 17, Mountain View 16
C.D. Hylton 34, Colgan 20
Castlewood 14, Twin Springs 8
Central Lunenburg 49, Randolph Henry 12
Centreville 56, Oakton 0
Colonial Forge 35, Massaponax 0
Courtland 27, King George 13
Culpeper 35, Skyline 21
Dan River 37, Altavista 7
Deep Creek 27, Lakeland 26
Delmar, Del. 48, Arcadia 0
Dinwiddie 42, Matoaca 13
Douglas Freeman 28, Deep Run 12
E.C. Glass 37, Rustburg 14
Eastern View 42, Chancellor 7
Eastside 47, Rye Cove 6
Episcopal 21, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 5
Faith Christian, N.C. 42, Southampton Academy 14
Falls Church 46, Lee-Springfield 34
Fluvanna 37, Charlottesville 29
Fort Defiance 19, Turner Ashby 3
Frank Cox 34, Kellam 14
Franklin 27, Brunswick 18
Franklin County 42, Staunton River 0
Freedom (Woodbridge) 58, Forest Park 19
GW-Danville 37, Tunstall 7
Galax 38, Fort Chiswell 13
George Marshall 18, Annandale 15
Glenvar 49, Alleghany 7
Goochland 52, Cumberland 0
Graham 50, Lebanon 13
Grassfield 21, Western Branch 7
Grayson County 33, Auburn 14
Greensville County 42, Southampton 24
Gretna 48, William Campbell 6
Grundy 14, Hurley 6
Halifax County 42, Martinsville 0
Hargrave Military 50, Randolph-Macon 0
Harrisonburg 77, Rockbridge County 49
Hayfield 34, Mount Vernon 18
Henrico 45, Atlee 10
Heritage (Leesburg) 29, William Monroe 0
Heritage-Lynchburg 28, Brookville 7
Hermitage 21, J.R. Tucker 10
Herndon 27, Washington-Lee 19
Highland Springs 48, Hanover 7
Hopewell 49, Colonial Heights 0
Indian River 70, Hickory 3
J.I. Burton 37, Honaker 33
James River-Buchanan 36, Giles 28
Jefferson Forest 66, Amherst County 43
John Battle 20, Central Wise 0
John Champe 21, Potomac Falls 0
Justice 27, Edison 3
Kettle Run 35, Fauquier 6
King’s Fork 52, Great Bridge 6
Lafayette 59, York 14
Lake Braddock 38, James Robinson 0
Lake Taylor 47, Granby 7
Liberty Christian 23, Liberty-Bedford 14
Liberty-Bealeton 32, James Wood 23
Lloyd Bird 14, Clover Hill 7
Loudoun County 28, Loudoun Valley 0
Louisa 24, Powhatan 14
Madison County 21, Nelson County 20
Manchester 51, Huguenot 0
Marion 44, Gate City 39
Martinsburg, W.Va. 50, Sherando 45
Mathews 33, King & Queen 18
Maury 35, Churchland 0
Midlothian 43, George Wythe-Richmond 32
Mills Godwin 10, John Marshall 6
Monacan 33, James River-Midlothian 13
Nandua 39, Snow Hill, Md. 14
Narrows 32, Covington 28
New Kent 32, Grafton 2
Norcom 46, Norview 7
Northampton 37, Atlantic Shores Christian 7
Northside 33, William Fleming 7
Northumberland 27, Essex 16
Ocean Lakes 42, Green Run 0
Osbourn Park 14, Gar-Field 12
Oscar Smith 35, Nansemond River 8
Page County 53, Stonewall Jackson 6
Page County 53, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 6
Park View-South Hill 36, Sussex Central 8
Parry McCluer 42, Craig County 15
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 22, Holston 8
Patriot 29, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 19
Petersburg 36, Prince George 33
Phoebus 42, Bethel 6
Portsmouth Christian 36, Chincoteague 14
Princess Anne 34, Kempsville 6
Pulaski County 42, Christiansburg 28
R.E. Lee-Staunton 44, Luray 30
Radford 53, Floyd County 20
Rappahannock 27, Colonial Beach 21
Rappahannock County 14, Fishburne Military 6
Richlands 34, Tazewell 0
Riverheads 56, Wilson Memorial 17
Roanoke Catholic 52, Fuqua School 8
Rock Ridge 44, Freedom (South Riding) 14
Rural Retreat 28, Bland County 6
Salem 42, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 21
Salem-Va. Beach 13, Landstown 7
South Lakes 34, Langley 28
Spotswood 47, Waynesboro 7
Spotsylvania 51, Caroline 12
St. John Paul the Great 48, TJ-Alexandria 6
Stafford 14, Riverbend 7
Stone Bridge 49, Briar Woods 6
Strasburg 35, George Mason 7
Stuarts Draft 35, Buffalo Gap 34
T.C. Williams 35, West Potomac 13
TJ-Richmond 55, Glen Allen 49
Tabb 16, Poquoson 14
Thomas Dale 17, Meadowbrook 6
Thomas Walker 47, Hancock County, Tenn. 6
Twin Valley 48, East Ridge, Ky. 28
Union 42, Lee High 7
Va. Episcopal 46, Brunswick Academy 6
Varina 42, Patrick Henry-Ashland 0
W.T. Woodson 18, South County 7
Wakefield 34, National Collegiate, D.C. 28
West Point 67, Middlesex 7
West Springfield 26, Fairfax 21
Western Albemarle 42, Monticello 7
Westfield 17, James Madison 15
Windsor 33, Surry County 32
Woodberry Forest 48, Collegiate-Richmond 13
Woodbridge 55, Potomac 25
Woodgrove 43, Riverside 7
Woodside 47, Denbigh 0
Woodstock Central 35, Clarke County 20
Yorktown 42, McLean 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bruton vs. Jamestown, ccd.
King William vs. Charles City, ccd.
