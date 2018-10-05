Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Scores

October 5, 2018 11:35 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 14, Virginia High 6

Albemarle 19, Orange County 15

Amelia County 62, Prince Edward County 29

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Appomattox 63, Chatham 14

Armstrong 34, Lee-Davis 29

Bassett 13, Magna Vista 7

Bath County 19, Eastern Montgomery 0

Battlefield 38, Osbourn 6

Bayside 19, First Colonial 16

        Is the Office of Personnel Management having a midlife crisis?

Blacksburg 29, Cave Spring 0

Brentsville 14, Warren County 6

Broad Run 40, Booker T. Washington 3

Brooke Point 17, Mountain View 16

C.D. Hylton 34, Colgan 20

Castlewood 14, Twin Springs 8

Central Lunenburg 49, Randolph Henry 12

Centreville 56, Oakton 0

Colonial Forge 35, Massaponax 0

Courtland 27, King George 13

Culpeper 35, Skyline 21

Dan River 37, Altavista 7

Deep Creek 27, Lakeland 26

Delmar, Del. 48, Arcadia 0

Dinwiddie 42, Matoaca 13

Douglas Freeman 28, Deep Run 12

E.C. Glass 37, Rustburg 14

Eastern View 42, Chancellor 7

Eastside 47, Rye Cove 6

Episcopal 21, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 5

Faith Christian, N.C. 42, Southampton Academy 14

Falls Church 46, Lee-Springfield 34

Fluvanna 37, Charlottesville 29

Fort Defiance 19, Turner Ashby 3

Frank Cox 34, Kellam 14

Franklin 27, Brunswick 18

Franklin County 42, Staunton River 0

Freedom (Woodbridge) 58, Forest Park 19

GW-Danville 37, Tunstall 7

Galax 38, Fort Chiswell 13

George Marshall 18, Annandale 15

Glenvar 49, Alleghany 7

Goochland 52, Cumberland 0

Graham 50, Lebanon 13

Grassfield 21, Western Branch 7

Grayson County 33, Auburn 14

Greensville County 42, Southampton 24

Gretna 48, William Campbell 6

Grundy 14, Hurley 6

Halifax County 42, Martinsville 0

Hargrave Military 50, Randolph-Macon 0

Harrisonburg 77, Rockbridge County 49

Hayfield 34, Mount Vernon 18

Henrico 45, Atlee 10

Heritage (Leesburg) 29, William Monroe 0

Heritage-Lynchburg 28, Brookville 7

Hermitage 21, J.R. Tucker 10

Herndon 27, Washington-Lee 19

Highland Springs 48, Hanover 7

Hopewell 49, Colonial Heights 0

Indian River 70, Hickory 3

J.I. Burton 37, Honaker 33

James River-Buchanan 36, Giles 28

Jefferson Forest 66, Amherst County 43

John Battle 20, Central Wise 0

John Champe 21, Potomac Falls 0

Justice 27, Edison 3

Kettle Run 35, Fauquier 6

King’s Fork 52, Great Bridge 6

Lafayette 59, York 14

Lake Braddock 38, James Robinson 0

Lake Taylor 47, Granby 7

Liberty Christian 23, Liberty-Bedford 14

Liberty-Bealeton 32, James Wood 23

Lloyd Bird 14, Clover Hill 7

Loudoun County 28, Loudoun Valley 0

Louisa 24, Powhatan 14

Madison County 21, Nelson County 20

Manchester 51, Huguenot 0

Marion 44, Gate City 39

Martinsburg, W.Va. 50, Sherando 45

Mathews 33, King & Queen 18

Maury 35, Churchland 0

Midlothian 43, George Wythe-Richmond 32

Mills Godwin 10, John Marshall 6

Monacan 33, James River-Midlothian 13

Nandua 39, Snow Hill, Md. 14

Narrows 32, Covington 28

New Kent 32, Grafton 2

Norcom 46, Norview 7

Northampton 37, Atlantic Shores Christian 7

Northside 33, William Fleming 7

Northumberland 27, Essex 16

Ocean Lakes 42, Green Run 0

Osbourn Park 14, Gar-Field 12

Oscar Smith 35, Nansemond River 8

Page County 53, Stonewall Jackson 6

Page County 53, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 6

Park View-South Hill 36, Sussex Central 8

Parry McCluer 42, Craig County 15

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 22, Holston 8

Patriot 29, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 19

Petersburg 36, Prince George 33

Phoebus 42, Bethel 6

Portsmouth Christian 36, Chincoteague 14

Princess Anne 34, Kempsville 6

Pulaski County 42, Christiansburg 28

R.E. Lee-Staunton 44, Luray 30

Radford 53, Floyd County 20

Rappahannock 27, Colonial Beach 21

Rappahannock County 14, Fishburne Military 6

Richlands 34, Tazewell 0

Riverheads 56, Wilson Memorial 17

Roanoke Catholic 52, Fuqua School 8

Rock Ridge 44, Freedom (South Riding) 14

Rural Retreat 28, Bland County 6

Salem 42, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 21

Salem-Va. Beach 13, Landstown 7

South Lakes 34, Langley 28

Spotswood 47, Waynesboro 7

Spotsylvania 51, Caroline 12

St. John Paul the Great 48, TJ-Alexandria 6

Stafford 14, Riverbend 7

Stone Bridge 49, Briar Woods 6

Strasburg 35, George Mason 7

Stuarts Draft 35, Buffalo Gap 34

T.C. Williams 35, West Potomac 13

TJ-Richmond 55, Glen Allen 49

Tabb 16, Poquoson 14

Thomas Dale 17, Meadowbrook 6

Thomas Walker 47, Hancock County, Tenn. 6

Twin Valley 48, East Ridge, Ky. 28

Union 42, Lee High 7

Va. Episcopal 46, Brunswick Academy 6

Varina 42, Patrick Henry-Ashland 0

W.T. Woodson 18, South County 7

Wakefield 34, National Collegiate, D.C. 28

West Point 67, Middlesex 7

West Springfield 26, Fairfax 21

Western Albemarle 42, Monticello 7

Westfield 17, James Madison 15

Windsor 33, Surry County 32

Woodberry Forest 48, Collegiate-Richmond 13

Woodbridge 55, Potomac 25

Woodgrove 43, Riverside 7

Woodside 47, Denbigh 0

Woodstock Central 35, Clarke County 20

Yorktown 42, McLean 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bruton vs. Jamestown, ccd.

King William vs. Charles City, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn