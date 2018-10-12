Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Arundel 35, Annapolis 34
Bel Air 21, C. Milton Wright 14
Boonsboro 48, North Hagerstown 35
Broad Run, Va. 54, Parkdale 0
Broadneck 48, South River 30
Brunswick 43, Smithsburg 24
C. H. Flowers 48, Friendly 0
Calvert 49, Patuxent 14
Calvert Hall College 21, Archbishop Spalding 7
Century 37, South Carroll 7
Clarksburg 40, Wheaton 6
Damascus 28, Watkins Mill 14
Digital Harbor 19, Baltimore Poly 14
Dunbar 35, Baltimore Douglass 6
Edgewood 38, Aberdeen 8
Fort Hill 57, Silver Oak Academy 0
Francis Scott Key 40, Sparrows Point 0
Glenelg 49, Long Reach 19
Gwynn Park 36, Hyattsville Northwestern 0
Hancock 54, Hundred, W.Va. 30
Harford Tech 52, Bohemia Manor 25
Havre de Grace 43, Fallston 13
Hereford 34, Overlea 6
Howard def. Centennial, forfeit
Huntingtown 21, Great Mills 0
John Carroll 40, Severn 28
Kenwood 49, Dulaney 12
Keyser, W.Va. 33, Allegany 20
Lackey 39, Chopticon 21
Lake Clifton 35, Southwestern 0
Landon 7, Bullis 6
Lansdowne 27, Patapsco 14
Liberty 28, Westminster 20
Linganore 50, John F. Kennedy 6
Mergenthaler 54, City College 6
Middletown 49, Thomas Johnson 13
Milford Mill 19, Franklin 13, OT
Montgomery Blair 41, Springbrook 6
Mountain Ridge 43, Northern Garrett 20
National Academy Foundation 44, Benjamin Franklin High School 0
North Caroline 55, Kent County 7
North East 48, First State Military, Del. 7
North Harford 35, Elkton 0
North Point 41, St. Charles 14
Northeast – AA 14, Harwood Southern 0
Northern – Cal 43, Leonardtown 20
Northwest – Mtg 18, Richard Montgomery 13
Oakdale 45, Kent Island 7
Oakland Southern 35, Tucker County, W.Va. 14
Old Mill 28, Pasadena Chesapeake 0
Paint Branch 48, Gaithersburg 22
Pallotti 46, Archbishop Curley 34
Parkside 55, Snow Hill 0
Perry Hall 55, Dundalk 21
Poolesville 10, Seneca Valley 7
Randallstown 22, Owings Mills 20
Reginald Lewis 22, Forest Park 12
Rising Sun 47, Joppatowne 6
River Hill 35, Oakland Mills 0
Rockville 32, Magruder 6
Severna Park 17, Meade 12
Sherwood 47, Northwood 6
South Hagerstown 44, Urbana 6
St. John’s, D.C. 31, Good Counsel 10
Thomas Stone 26, La Plata 20
Towson 40, Loch Raven 0
Tuscarora 49, Walkersville 29
Westlake 35, McDonough 0
Wicomico 55, Cambridge/SD 20
Williamsport 42, Frederick 6
Winston Churchill 39, Hubie Blake 20
Winters Mill 26, Manchester Valley 20
Woodlawn 53, Pikesville 0
Wootton 45, Bethesda 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Nandua, Va. vs. Col. Richardson, ppd. to Oct 13th.
Washington vs. Arcadia, Va., ppd. to Oct 15th.
