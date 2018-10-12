Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Arundel 35, Annapolis 34

Bel Air 21, C. Milton Wright 14

Boonsboro 48, North Hagerstown 35

Broad Run, Va. 54, Parkdale 0

Broadneck 48, South River 30

Brunswick 43, Smithsburg 24

C. H. Flowers 48, Friendly 0

Calvert 49, Patuxent 14

Calvert Hall College 21, Archbishop Spalding 7

Century 37, South Carroll 7

Clarksburg 40, Wheaton 6

Damascus 28, Watkins Mill 14

Digital Harbor 19, Baltimore Poly 14

Dunbar 35, Baltimore Douglass 6

Edgewood 38, Aberdeen 8

Fort Hill 57, Silver Oak Academy 0

Francis Scott Key 40, Sparrows Point 0

Glenelg 49, Long Reach 19

Gwynn Park 36, Hyattsville Northwestern 0

Hancock 54, Hundred, W.Va. 30

Harford Tech 52, Bohemia Manor 25

Havre de Grace 43, Fallston 13

Hereford 34, Overlea 6

Howard def. Centennial, forfeit

Huntingtown 21, Great Mills 0

John Carroll 40, Severn 28

Kenwood 49, Dulaney 12

Keyser, W.Va. 33, Allegany 20

Lackey 39, Chopticon 21

Lake Clifton 35, Southwestern 0

Landon 7, Bullis 6

Lansdowne 27, Patapsco 14

Liberty 28, Westminster 20

Linganore 50, John F. Kennedy 6

Mergenthaler 54, City College 6

Middletown 49, Thomas Johnson 13

Milford Mill 19, Franklin 13, OT

Montgomery Blair 41, Springbrook 6

Mountain Ridge 43, Northern Garrett 20

National Academy Foundation 44, Benjamin Franklin High School 0

North Caroline 55, Kent County 7

North East 48, First State Military, Del. 7

North Harford 35, Elkton 0

North Point 41, St. Charles 14

Northeast – AA 14, Harwood Southern 0

Northern – Cal 43, Leonardtown 20

Northwest – Mtg 18, Richard Montgomery 13

Oakdale 45, Kent Island 7

Oakland Southern 35, Tucker County, W.Va. 14

Old Mill 28, Pasadena Chesapeake 0

Paint Branch 48, Gaithersburg 22

Pallotti 46, Archbishop Curley 34

Parkside 55, Snow Hill 0

Perry Hall 55, Dundalk 21

Poolesville 10, Seneca Valley 7

Randallstown 22, Owings Mills 20

Reginald Lewis 22, Forest Park 12

Rising Sun 47, Joppatowne 6

River Hill 35, Oakland Mills 0

Rockville 32, Magruder 6

Severna Park 17, Meade 12

Sherwood 47, Northwood 6

South Hagerstown 44, Urbana 6

St. John’s, D.C. 31, Good Counsel 10

Thomas Stone 26, La Plata 20

Towson 40, Loch Raven 0

Tuscarora 49, Walkersville 29

Westlake 35, McDonough 0

Wicomico 55, Cambridge/SD 20

Williamsport 42, Frederick 6

Winston Churchill 39, Hubie Blake 20

Winters Mill 26, Manchester Valley 20

Woodlawn 53, Pikesville 0

Wootton 45, Bethesda 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Nandua, Va. vs. Col. Richardson, ppd. to Oct 13th.

Washington vs. Arcadia, Va., ppd. to Oct 15th.

