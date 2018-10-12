Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albemarle 27, Charlottesville 26

Annandale 30, West Potomac 16

Auburn 47, Bland County 8

Battlefield 61, Osbourn Park 12

Benedictine 38, Collegiate-Richmond 35

Blacksburg 21, Pulaski County 14

Booker T. Washington 67, Granby 16

Brentsville 13, William Monroe 12

Broad Run 54, Parkdale, Md. 0

Broadway 28, Fort Defiance 13

Brookville 28, Rustburg 7

C.D. Hylton 35, Potomac 7

Chancellor 48, King George 40

Chilhowie 50, Rural Retreat 0

Churchland 45, Woodrow Wilson 8

Clarke County 26, Strasburg 23

Colonial Forge 49, Stafford 14

Courtland 42, Fauquier 23

Covington 19, Parry McCluer 7

Culpeper 19, Warren County 0

E.C. Glass 63, Jefferson Forest 34

East Rockingham 35, Buffalo Gap 28

Eastern View 77, Caroline 6

Eastside 51, Twin Springs 16

Episcopal 32, St. Albans, D.C. 7

Falls Church 49, Edison 14

Fort Chiswell 46, Tazewell 26

Galax 21, George Wythe-Wytheville 14

Gar-Field 16, Colgan 13

Gate City 23, Lee High 20

George Marshall 47, George Mason 6

Glenvar 42, Floyd County 0

Grace Christian 20, Fishburne Military 8

Graham 44, Virginia High 7

Grassfield 24, Lakeland 20

Greenbrier Christian 59, Hampton Roads 22

Hayfield 59, T.C. Williams 37

Heritage-Lynchburg 47, Liberty Christian 3

Herndon 31, McLean 13

Hickory 30, Great Bridge 20

Hidden Valley 21, Christiansburg 13

Holston 40, Northwood 8

Honaker 39, Hurley 0

Indian River 41, King’s Fork 13

Isle of Wight Academy 48, Hargrave Military 36

J.I. Burton 44, Grundy 31

James Madison 37, Chantilly 14

James River-Buchanan 54, Alleghany 7

James Robinson 42, Fairfax 0

Jefferson, W.Va. 32, Loudoun Valley 13

John Champe 30, Briar Woods 3

Lake Braddock 18, W.T. Woodson 12

Lebanon 35, Castlewood 6

Lee-Springfield 35, Wakefield 19

Liberty-Bedford 28, Amherst County 21

Lord Botetourt 17, Bluefield, W.Va. 3

Louisa 42, Monticello 28

Manchester 55, Lloyd Bird 7

Massaponax 42, Brooke Point 7

Matoaca 38, Colonial Heights 14

Maury 41, Norview 0

Midlothian 15, Clover Hill 12

Millbrook 60, James Wood 32

Monacan 27, Cosby 13

Mount Vernon 31, Justice 28

Nansemond-Suffolk 40, Norfolk Academy 33

Nelson County def. Massanutten Military, forfeit

North Cross 44, Atlantic Shores Christian 0

North Stafford 49, Mountain View 14

Northside 48, Staunton River 7

Oscar Smith 28, Deep Creek 7

Patrick County 21, Martinsville 0

Patriot 17, Forest Park 0

Potomac School 26, Maret, D.C. 22

Richlands 30, Marion 6

Ridgeview 24, John Battle 7

Riverheads 56, Luray 13

Riverside 10, Heritage (Leesburg) 7

Rockbridge County 70, Waynesboro 14

Rocky Mount Academy, N.C. 29, Southampton Academy 18

Rye Cove 39, Jenkins, Ky. 6

Sherando 27, Kettle Run 14

South County 35, West Springfield 10

South Lakes 39, Washington-Lee 0

Spotswood 52, Turner Ashby 13

Spotsylvania 43, James Monroe 7

Stone Bridge 50, Rock Ridge 22

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 42, Osbourn 8

Stuarts Draft 42, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 0

Thomas Dale 28, Petersburg 24

Thomas Walker 34, Twin Valley 12

Tuscarora 43, Freedom (South Riding) 0

Union 38, Central Wise 13

Western Albemarle 30, Orange County 20

Westfield 56, Oakton 0

Wilson Memorial 30, Page County 22

Woodgrove 42, Dominion 0

Woodstock Central 47, Madison County 23

Yorktown 35, Langley 3

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bishop Sullivan vs. St. John Paul the Great, ccd.

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot vs. Chincoteague, ppd. to Oct 15th.

Brunswick vs. Park View-South Hill, ppd. to Oct 15th.

Buckingham County vs. Cumberland, ppd. to Oct 15th.

Central Lunenburg vs. Prince Edward County, ppd. to Oct 15th.

Charles City vs. Middlesex, ppd.

Dinwiddie vs. Meadowbrook, ppd.

Essex vs. Colonial Beach, ppd. to Oct 15th.

First Colonial vs. Frank Cox, ppd. to Oct 13th.

Fluvanna vs. Powhatan, ppd. to Oct 13th.

Franklin vs. Sussex Central, ppd. to Oct 15th.

Goochland vs. Bluestone, ppd. to Oct 15th.

Halifax County vs. Franklin County, ppd. to Oct 15th.

Handley vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ppd. to Oct 13th.

Hanover vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland, ppd. to Oct 15th.

Henrico vs. Varina, ppd.

Heritage-Newport News vs. Warwick, ppd. to Oct 15th.

Hopewell vs. Prince George, ppd. to Oct 13th.

J.R. Tucker vs. Douglas Freeman, ppd. to Oct 13th.

James River-Midlothian vs. George Wythe-Richmond, ppd. to Oct 13th.

John Marshall vs. Glen Allen, ppd.

Kecoughtan vs. Denbigh, ppd. to Oct 13th.

Kellam vs. Landstown, ppd. to Oct 13th.

Kempsville vs. Green Run, ppd.

Lafayette vs. New Kent, ppd. to Oct 15th.

Lee-Davis vs. Atlee, ppd. to Oct 13th.

Magna Vista vs. GW-Danville, ppd. to Oct 15th.

Mathews vs. King William, ppd. to Oct 15th.

Mills Godwin vs. Hermitage, ppd. to Oct 15th.

Nandua vs. Col. Richardson, Md., ppd. to Oct 13th.

Norcom vs. Lake Taylor, ppd. to Oct 13th.

Roanoke Catholic vs. Norfolk Christian, ccd.

Salem-Va. Beach vs. Tallwood, ppd. to Oct 13th.

Skyline vs. Manassas Park, ccd.

Smithfield vs. Poquoson, ppd. to Oct 23rd.

St. Annes-Belfield vs. Brunswick Academy, ppd. to Oct 15th.

Surry County vs. Southampton, ppd. to Oct 15th.

TJ-Richmond vs. Deep Run, ppd. to Oct 15th.

Tunstall vs. Bassett, ppd. to Oct 15th.

Warhill vs. Tabb, ppd. to Oct 13th.

Washington, Md. vs. Arcadia, ppd. to Oct 15th.

West Point vs. King & Queen, ppd. to Oct 16th.

Western Branch vs. Nansemond River, ppd. to Oct 13th.

Windsor vs. Greensville County, ppd. to Oct 13th.

Woodbridge vs. Freedom (Woodbridge), ppd. to Oct 13th.

York vs. Jamestown, ppd. to Oct 13th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

