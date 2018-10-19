Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Scores

October 19, 2018 10:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PREP FOOTBALL=

Allegany 63, Northern Garrett 19

Arundel 49, Pasadena Chesapeake 21

Bohemia Manor 19, North East 14

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Boonsboro 34, Century 21

Boys Latin 30, St. Mary’s 6

Broadneck 27, Meade 7

Brunswick 43, Pikesville 0

C. H. Flowers 14, Suitland 7

Calvert 63, La Plata 20

        Do agencies need an ‘awakening’ about what their data is worth?

Central 39, George Mason, Va. 0

Damascus 42, Walter Johnson 9

Dematha 32, Good Counsel 2

Eastern Tech 36, Overlea 0

Easton 14, Kent Island 7

Glenelg 12, River Hill 0

Great Mills 16, St. Charles 6

Henry Wise 43, Eleanor Roosevelt 0

Hereford 26, Western STES 0

Howard 38, Hammond 0

Hubie Blake 47, Rockville 8

Huntingtown 38, Chopticon 0

Lackey 43, Thomas Stone 9

Liberty 42, Manchester Valley 0

Linganore 32, Middletown 0

Magruder 44, Springbrook 20

Montgomery Blair 41, Clarksburg 17

Mountain Ridge 59, Spring Mills, W.Va. 34

National Christian Academy 28, Fairmont Heights 0

North Point 41, Leonardtown 0

Northampton, Va. 45, Col. Richardson 43, OT

Northern – Cal 47, McDonough 0

Northwest – Mtg 47, Walt Whitman 14

Oakland Mills 34, Atholton 14

Oakland Southern 39, Clear Spring 0

Old Mill 35, Glen Burnie 6

Paint Branch 35, Sherwood 7

Queen Annes County 35, Wicomico 15

Quince Orchard 56, Wheaton 0

Severna Park 14, Northeast – AA 10

South River 20, Harwood Southern 7

St. Frances 55, St. Thomas More, Conn. 0

Towson 55, Lansdowne 14

Tuscarora 25, Urbana 18

Watkins Mill 54, Poolesville 0

Westlake 29, Patuxent 14

Westminster 57, Winters Mill 7

Wilde Lake 42, Marriotts Ridge 0

Winston Churchill 42, Seneca Valley 6

Wootton 28, Walkersville 27

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers