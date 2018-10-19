Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Allegany 63, Northern Garrett 19

Arundel 49, Pasadena Chesapeake 21

Bohemia Manor 19, North East 14

Boonsboro 34, Century 21

Boys Latin 30, St. Mary’s 6

Broadneck 27, Meade 7

Brunswick 43, Pikesville 0

C. H. Flowers 14, Suitland 7

Calvert 63, La Plata 20

Central 39, George Mason, Va. 0

Damascus 42, Walter Johnson 9

Dematha 32, Good Counsel 2

Eastern Tech 36, Overlea 0

Easton 14, Kent Island 7

Glenelg 12, River Hill 0

Great Mills 16, St. Charles 6

Henry Wise 43, Eleanor Roosevelt 0

Hereford 26, Western STES 0

Howard 38, Hammond 0

Hubie Blake 47, Rockville 8

Huntingtown 38, Chopticon 0

Lackey 43, Thomas Stone 9

Liberty 42, Manchester Valley 0

Linganore 32, Middletown 0

Magruder 44, Springbrook 20

Montgomery Blair 41, Clarksburg 17

Mountain Ridge 59, Spring Mills, W.Va. 34

National Christian Academy 28, Fairmont Heights 0

North Point 41, Leonardtown 0

Northampton, Va. 45, Col. Richardson 43, OT

Northern – Cal 47, McDonough 0

Northwest – Mtg 47, Walt Whitman 14

Oakland Mills 34, Atholton 14

Oakland Southern 39, Clear Spring 0

Old Mill 35, Glen Burnie 6

Paint Branch 35, Sherwood 7

Queen Annes County 35, Wicomico 15

Quince Orchard 56, Wheaton 0

Severna Park 14, Northeast – AA 10

South River 20, Harwood Southern 7

St. Frances 55, St. Thomas More, Conn. 0

Towson 55, Lansdowne 14

Tuscarora 25, Urbana 18

Watkins Mill 54, Poolesville 0

Westlake 29, Patuxent 14

Westminster 57, Winters Mill 7

Wilde Lake 42, Marriotts Ridge 0

Winston Churchill 42, Seneca Valley 6

Wootton 28, Walkersville 27

