Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Allegany 63, Northern Garrett 19
Arundel 49, Pasadena Chesapeake 21
Bohemia Manor 19, North East 14
Boonsboro 34, Century 21
Boys Latin 30, St. Mary’s 6
Broadneck 27, Meade 7
Brunswick 43, Pikesville 0
C. H. Flowers 14, Suitland 7
Calvert 63, La Plata 20
Central 39, George Mason, Va. 0
Damascus 42, Walter Johnson 9
Dematha 32, Good Counsel 2
Eastern Tech 36, Overlea 0
Easton 14, Kent Island 7
Glenelg 12, River Hill 0
Great Mills 16, St. Charles 6
Henry Wise 43, Eleanor Roosevelt 0
Hereford 26, Western STES 0
Howard 38, Hammond 0
Hubie Blake 47, Rockville 8
Huntingtown 38, Chopticon 0
Lackey 43, Thomas Stone 9
Liberty 42, Manchester Valley 0
Linganore 32, Middletown 0
Magruder 44, Springbrook 20
Montgomery Blair 41, Clarksburg 17
Mountain Ridge 59, Spring Mills, W.Va. 34
National Christian Academy 28, Fairmont Heights 0
North Point 41, Leonardtown 0
Northampton, Va. 45, Col. Richardson 43, OT
Northern – Cal 47, McDonough 0
Northwest – Mtg 47, Walt Whitman 14
Oakland Mills 34, Atholton 14
Oakland Southern 39, Clear Spring 0
Old Mill 35, Glen Burnie 6
Paint Branch 35, Sherwood 7
Queen Annes County 35, Wicomico 15
Quince Orchard 56, Wheaton 0
Severna Park 14, Northeast – AA 10
South River 20, Harwood Southern 7
St. Frances 55, St. Thomas More, Conn. 0
Towson 55, Lansdowne 14
Tuscarora 25, Urbana 18
Watkins Mill 54, Poolesville 0
Westlake 29, Patuxent 14
Westminster 57, Winters Mill 7
Wilde Lake 42, Marriotts Ridge 0
Winston Churchill 42, Seneca Valley 6
Wootton 28, Walkersville 27
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
