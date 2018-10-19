Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 36, Ridgeview 30, 2OT
Albemarle 14, Fluvanna 13
Amelia County 47, Central Lunenburg 15
Amherst County 34, Liberty Christian 21
Annandale 41, Mount Vernon 35, 3OT
Appomattox 24, Gretna 7
Arcadia 38, Nandua 33
Bassett 21, Martinsville 15
Blacksburg 26, Hidden Valley 7
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 57, Quantico 6
Booker T. Washington 30, Norview 27
Briar Woods 28, Potomac Falls 19
Broad Run 51, Freedom (South Riding) 0
Broadway 39, Waynesboro 12
Brookville 44, Jefferson Forest 36
Brunswick 20, Sussex Central 16
Buckingham County 28, Bluestone 7
Bullis, Md. 21, Episcopal 12
C.D. Hylton 16, Battlefield 13
Carroll County 28, Alleghany 14
Central Wise 27, Lee High 21
Central, Md. 39, George Mason 0
Chancellor 58, Caroline 27
Chantilly 42, Oakton 7
Chatham 56, Cumberland 6
Chilhowie 46, Eastside 7
Churchland 17, Granby 10
Clarke County 49, Madison County 7
Colgan 27, Woodbridge 21
Collegiate-Richmond 52, Fork Union Prep 22
Courtland 49, James Monroe 7
Covenant School 62, St. Annes-Belfield 13
Covington 28, Eastern Montgomery 16
Culpeper 28, Brentsville 21
Deep Run 28, John Marshall 8
Dinwiddie 56, Petersburg 20
Douglas Freeman 37, Hermitage 0
E.C. Glass 46, Liberty-Bedford 15
Essex 51, Lancaster 0
First Colonial 27, Princess Anne 12
Frank Cox 13, Tallwood 10
Franklin 33, Greensville County 14
Franklin County 16, GW-Danville 14
Freedom (Woodbridge) 48, Potomac 26
Fuqua School 50, Randolph-Macon 6
Galax 56, Auburn 7
Gar-Field 24, Forest Park 21, OT
George Marshall 42, Lee-Springfield 14
George Wythe-Wytheville 47, Bland County 9
Glen Allen 21, Mills Godwin 7
Glenvar 38, Giles 6
Goochland 41, Randolph Henry 0
Grassfield 29, Hickory 7
Grayson County 14, Fort Chiswell 7
Great Bridge 38, Western Branch 15
Greenbrier Christian 55, Kenston Forest 38
Hargrave Military 61, Fishburne Military 0
Harrisonburg 35, Fort Defiance 7
Hayfield 53, West Potomac 13
Henrico 41, Hanover 28
Heritage-Lynchburg 44, Rustburg 22
Heritage-Newport News 20, Menchville 18
Highland Springs 44, Atlee 0
Isle of Wight Academy 41, Christchurch 12
J.I. Burton 40, Castlewood 6
James Wood 44, Fauquier 14
John Battle 26, Gate City 21
John Champe 49, Rock Ridge 14
Justice 36, TJ-Alexandria 14
Kellam 23, Green Run 6
Kettle Run 33, Liberty-Bealeton 14
Lafayette 57, Jamestown 0
Lake Braddock 41, Fairfax 13
Lake Taylor 63, Woodrow Wilson 14
Lakeland 6, King’s Fork 0
Langley 28, Washington-Lee 14
Lord Botetourt 24, Northside 20
Loudoun County 33, Dominion 8
Louisa 36, Orange County 12
Luray 30, Page County 6
Magna Vista 13, Tunstall 7
Manassas Park 49, Warren County 28
Manchester 51, Clover Hill 21
Marion 34, Tazewell 20
Massaponax 31, Stafford 6
Matoaca 48, Meadowbrook 7
Midlothian 26, Cosby 7
Monacan 19, Lloyd Bird 14
Mountain View 21, Riverbend 7
Nansemond River 41, Deep Creek 7
Narrows 56, Craig County 20
New Kent 23, Smithfield 22
Norfolk Academy 33, St. John Paul the Great 20
Norfolk Christian 38, Nansemond-Suffolk 22
North Stafford 49, Brooke Point 0
Northampton 45, Col. Richardson, Md. 43, OT
Northumberland 35, Colonial Beach 34
Nottoway 33, Prince Edward County 13
Ocean Lakes 56, Kempsville 12
Patrick County 38, Halifax County 7
Patrick Henry-Ashland 13, Armstrong 8
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 46, Honaker 15
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 38, Christiansburg 13
Patriot 41, Osbourn 20
Paul VI 30, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 24
Phoebus 57, Gloucester 0
Pikeville, Ky. 47, Grundy 8
Portsmouth Christian 33, Broadwater Academy 0
Powhatan 53, Monticello 21
Prince George 28, Colonial Heights 6
Radford 31, James River-Buchanan 13
Raleigh St. David’s, N.C. 52, Southampton Academy 8
Rappahannock 27, Washington & Lee 6
Riverheads 49, R.E. Lee-Staunton 10
Riverside 17, Loudoun Valley 12
Roanoke Catholic 42, North Cross 22
Rural Retreat 40, Northwood 8
Rye Cove 50, Twin Valley 48
Salem 45, Cave Spring 13
Sherando 42, Handley 0
South County 17, James Robinson 14
South Lakes 42, McLean 7
Southampton 52, Windsor 0
Spotswood 35, Rockbridge County 7
Spotsylvania 35, King George 21
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 47, Osbourn Park 6
Strasburg 47, Nelson County 7
Surry County 48, Park View-South Hill 0
T.C. Williams 49, Edison 20
TJ-Richmond 21, J.R. Tucker 14
Tabb 34, Grafton 0
Thomas Dale 49, Hopewell 42, OT
Tug Valley, W.Va. 30, Hurley 6
Tuscarora 24, Stone Bridge 14
Twin Springs 43, North Greene, Tenn. 18
Varina 72, Lee-Davis 33
Virginia High 41, Lebanon 0
W.T. Woodson 51, West Springfield 13
Wakefield 55, Falls Church 20
West Point 65, Mathews 0
Westfield 21, Centreville 0
William Byrd 42, Staunton River 0
William Campbell 42, Dan River 10
William Monroe 17, Skyline 8
Wilson Memorial 31, Stuarts Draft 28
Woodberry Forest 40, Benedictine 30
Woodgrove 27, Heritage (Leesburg) 6
Woodside 14, Hampton 10
Woodstock Central 39, George Mason 0
Yorktown 14, Herndon 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Middlesex vs. King William, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.