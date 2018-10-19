Listen Live Sports

...

Friday’s Scores

October 19, 2018
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 36, Ridgeview 30, 2OT

Albemarle 14, Fluvanna 13

Amelia County 47, Central Lunenburg 15

Amherst County 34, Liberty Christian 21

Annandale 41, Mount Vernon 35, 3OT

Appomattox 24, Gretna 7

Arcadia 38, Nandua 33

Bassett 21, Martinsville 15

Blacksburg 26, Hidden Valley 7

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 57, Quantico 6

Booker T. Washington 30, Norview 27

Briar Woods 28, Potomac Falls 19

Broad Run 51, Freedom (South Riding) 0

Broadway 39, Waynesboro 12

Brookville 44, Jefferson Forest 36

Brunswick 20, Sussex Central 16

Buckingham County 28, Bluestone 7

Bullis, Md. 21, Episcopal 12

C.D. Hylton 16, Battlefield 13

Carroll County 28, Alleghany 14

Central Wise 27, Lee High 21

Central, Md. 39, George Mason 0

Chancellor 58, Caroline 27

Chantilly 42, Oakton 7

Chatham 56, Cumberland 6

Chilhowie 46, Eastside 7

Churchland 17, Granby 10

Clarke County 49, Madison County 7

Colgan 27, Woodbridge 21

Collegiate-Richmond 52, Fork Union Prep 22

Courtland 49, James Monroe 7

Covenant School 62, St. Annes-Belfield 13

Covington 28, Eastern Montgomery 16

Culpeper 28, Brentsville 21

Deep Run 28, John Marshall 8

Dinwiddie 56, Petersburg 20

Douglas Freeman 37, Hermitage 0

E.C. Glass 46, Liberty-Bedford 15

Essex 51, Lancaster 0

First Colonial 27, Princess Anne 12

Frank Cox 13, Tallwood 10

Franklin 33, Greensville County 14

Franklin County 16, GW-Danville 14

Freedom (Woodbridge) 48, Potomac 26

Fuqua School 50, Randolph-Macon 6

Galax 56, Auburn 7

Gar-Field 24, Forest Park 21, OT

George Marshall 42, Lee-Springfield 14

George Wythe-Wytheville 47, Bland County 9

Glen Allen 21, Mills Godwin 7

Glenvar 38, Giles 6

Goochland 41, Randolph Henry 0

Grassfield 29, Hickory 7

Grayson County 14, Fort Chiswell 7

Great Bridge 38, Western Branch 15

Greenbrier Christian 55, Kenston Forest 38

Hargrave Military 61, Fishburne Military 0

Harrisonburg 35, Fort Defiance 7

Hayfield 53, West Potomac 13

Henrico 41, Hanover 28

Heritage-Lynchburg 44, Rustburg 22

Heritage-Newport News 20, Menchville 18

Highland Springs 44, Atlee 0

Isle of Wight Academy 41, Christchurch 12

J.I. Burton 40, Castlewood 6

James Wood 44, Fauquier 14

John Battle 26, Gate City 21

John Champe 49, Rock Ridge 14

Justice 36, TJ-Alexandria 14

Kellam 23, Green Run 6

Kettle Run 33, Liberty-Bealeton 14

Lafayette 57, Jamestown 0

Lake Braddock 41, Fairfax 13

Lake Taylor 63, Woodrow Wilson 14

Lakeland 6, King’s Fork 0

Langley 28, Washington-Lee 14

Lord Botetourt 24, Northside 20

Loudoun County 33, Dominion 8

Louisa 36, Orange County 12

Luray 30, Page County 6

Magna Vista 13, Tunstall 7

Manassas Park 49, Warren County 28

Manchester 51, Clover Hill 21

Marion 34, Tazewell 20

Massaponax 31, Stafford 6

Matoaca 48, Meadowbrook 7

Midlothian 26, Cosby 7

Monacan 19, Lloyd Bird 14

Mountain View 21, Riverbend 7

Nansemond River 41, Deep Creek 7

Narrows 56, Craig County 20

New Kent 23, Smithfield 22

Norfolk Academy 33, St. John Paul the Great 20

Norfolk Christian 38, Nansemond-Suffolk 22

North Stafford 49, Brooke Point 0

Northampton 45, Col. Richardson, Md. 43, OT

Northumberland 35, Colonial Beach 34

Nottoway 33, Prince Edward County 13

Ocean Lakes 56, Kempsville 12

Patrick County 38, Halifax County 7

Patrick Henry-Ashland 13, Armstrong 8

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 46, Honaker 15

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 38, Christiansburg 13

Patriot 41, Osbourn 20

Paul VI 30, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 24

Phoebus 57, Gloucester 0

Pikeville, Ky. 47, Grundy 8

Portsmouth Christian 33, Broadwater Academy 0

Powhatan 53, Monticello 21

Prince George 28, Colonial Heights 6

Radford 31, James River-Buchanan 13

Raleigh St. David’s, N.C. 52, Southampton Academy 8

Rappahannock 27, Washington & Lee 6

Riverheads 49, R.E. Lee-Staunton 10

Riverside 17, Loudoun Valley 12

Roanoke Catholic 42, North Cross 22

Rural Retreat 40, Northwood 8

Rye Cove 50, Twin Valley 48

Salem 45, Cave Spring 13

Sherando 42, Handley 0

South County 17, James Robinson 14

South Lakes 42, McLean 7

Southampton 52, Windsor 0

Spotswood 35, Rockbridge County 7

Spotsylvania 35, King George 21

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 47, Osbourn Park 6

Strasburg 47, Nelson County 7

Surry County 48, Park View-South Hill 0

T.C. Williams 49, Edison 20

TJ-Richmond 21, J.R. Tucker 14

Tabb 34, Grafton 0

Thomas Dale 49, Hopewell 42, OT

Tug Valley, W.Va. 30, Hurley 6

Tuscarora 24, Stone Bridge 14

Twin Springs 43, North Greene, Tenn. 18

Varina 72, Lee-Davis 33

Virginia High 41, Lebanon 0

W.T. Woodson 51, West Springfield 13

Wakefield 55, Falls Church 20

West Point 65, Mathews 0

Westfield 21, Centreville 0

William Byrd 42, Staunton River 0

William Campbell 42, Dan River 10

William Monroe 17, Skyline 8

Wilson Memorial 31, Stuarts Draft 28

Woodberry Forest 40, Benedictine 30

Woodgrove 27, Heritage (Leesburg) 6

Woodside 14, Hampton 10

Woodstock Central 39, George Mason 0

Yorktown 14, Herndon 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Middlesex vs. King William, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

