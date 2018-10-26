Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Annapolis 44, Severna Park 9

Archbishop Spalding 47, Gilman 0

Arundel 26, Old Mill 21

Baltimore Douglass 12, City College 1

Bel Air 47, North Harford 21

Benedictine, Va. 34, Avalon 27

Boonsboro 41, Williamsport 26

Bowie 7, DuVal 6

Boys Latin 35, Archbishop Curley 32

Broadneck 26, Glen Burnie 7

Brunswick 41, James Buchanan, Pa. 17

C. H. Flowers 7, Frederick Douglass 6

Calvert Hall College 16, McDonogh School 10

Cambridge/SD 46, Snow Hill 0

Capitol Christian Academy 54, Anacostia, D.C. 0

Carver Vo- Tech 20, National Academy Foundation 8

Catoctin 55, Clear Spring 6

Century 41, Winters Mill 0

Clarksburg 21, Albert Einstein 7

Damascus 21, Seneca Valley 6

Dundalk 28, Milford Mill 7

Eastern Tech 29, Randallstown 0

Edgewood 44, Havre de Grace 14

Edmondson-Westside 46, Dunbar 0

Eleanor Roosevelt 29, Oxon Hill 0

Elkton 50, Aberdeen 26

Forest Park 21, Loch Raven 18

Fort Hill 56, Mountain Ridge 0

Franklin 47, Dulaney 6

Glenelg 56, Mt. Hebron 0

Good Counsel 31, Bishop McNamara 0

Great Mills 22, Leonardtown 0

Hammond 46, Centennial 0

Henry Wise 48, Potomac 6

Hereford 28, Owings Mills 8

Howard 28, Reservoir 6

Huntingtown 14, Northern – Cal 0

James M. Bennett 30, Stephen Decatur 6

Joppatowne 34, Patterson Mill 30

Kenwood 38, Catonsville 6

Lackey 20, Patuxent 14

Lake Clifton 8, New Era Academy 6

Lansdowne 18, Pikesville 14

Liberty 49, Francis Scott Key 12

Long Reach 18, Marriotts Ridge 0

Magruder 20, Poolesville 18

Maryland School for the Deaf 44, Chincoteague, Va. 0

McDonough 22, La Plata 0

Meade 23, Northeast – AA 17, OT

Mergenthaler 46, Digital Harbor 6

Middletown 10, Laurel 0

North Caroline 41, Kent Island 6

North Point 43, Calvert 0

Northern Garrett 49, Smithsburg 7

Northwood 51, Montgomery Blair 0

Oakdale 47, Walkersville 6

Oakland Southern 28, Allegany 0

Paint Branch 28, Hubie Blake 6

Parkside 28, Queen Annes County 20

Parkville 21, Perry Hall 14

Pasadena Chesapeake 28, Harwood Southern 9

Patapsco 28, Sparrows Point 14

Patterson 30, Baltimore Poly 14

Paul VI, Va. 27, St. Mary’s Ryken 24

Quince Orchard 41, Northwest – Mtg 6

Reginald Lewis 42, Southwestern 0

Richard Montgomery 35, Rockville 14

River Hill 21, Atholton 20

Saint Paul’s Boys 40, Severn 6

Salesianum, Del. 14, Westminster 13

Sherwood 49, Springbrook 0

South Carroll 29, Manchester Valley 22

South Hagerstown 40, Jefferson, W.Va. 13

South River 16, North County 6

Spring Mills, W.Va. 34, North Hagerstown 9

St. Charles 20, Chopticon 8

St. John’s, D.C. 13, Dematha 7

Urbana 40, Thomas Johnson 7

Watkins Mill 40, Gaithersburg 18

Wicomico 24, Easton 6

Winston Churchill 50, Frederick 6

Wootton 42, Walter Johnson 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

