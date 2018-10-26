Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Annapolis 44, Severna Park 9
Archbishop Spalding 47, Gilman 0
Arundel 26, Old Mill 21
Baltimore Douglass 12, City College 1
Bel Air 47, North Harford 21
Benedictine, Va. 34, Avalon 27
Boonsboro 41, Williamsport 26
Bowie 7, DuVal 6
Boys Latin 35, Archbishop Curley 32
Broadneck 26, Glen Burnie 7
Brunswick 41, James Buchanan, Pa. 17
C. H. Flowers 7, Frederick Douglass 6
Calvert Hall College 16, McDonogh School 10
Cambridge/SD 46, Snow Hill 0
Capitol Christian Academy 54, Anacostia, D.C. 0
Carver Vo- Tech 20, National Academy Foundation 8
Catoctin 55, Clear Spring 6
Century 41, Winters Mill 0
Clarksburg 21, Albert Einstein 7
Damascus 21, Seneca Valley 6
Dundalk 28, Milford Mill 7
Eastern Tech 29, Randallstown 0
Edgewood 44, Havre de Grace 14
Edmondson-Westside 46, Dunbar 0
Eleanor Roosevelt 29, Oxon Hill 0
Elkton 50, Aberdeen 26
Forest Park 21, Loch Raven 18
Fort Hill 56, Mountain Ridge 0
Franklin 47, Dulaney 6
Glenelg 56, Mt. Hebron 0
Good Counsel 31, Bishop McNamara 0
Great Mills 22, Leonardtown 0
Hammond 46, Centennial 0
Henry Wise 48, Potomac 6
Hereford 28, Owings Mills 8
Howard 28, Reservoir 6
Huntingtown 14, Northern – Cal 0
James M. Bennett 30, Stephen Decatur 6
Joppatowne 34, Patterson Mill 30
Kenwood 38, Catonsville 6
Lackey 20, Patuxent 14
Lake Clifton 8, New Era Academy 6
Lansdowne 18, Pikesville 14
Liberty 49, Francis Scott Key 12
Long Reach 18, Marriotts Ridge 0
Magruder 20, Poolesville 18
Maryland School for the Deaf 44, Chincoteague, Va. 0
McDonough 22, La Plata 0
Meade 23, Northeast – AA 17, OT
Mergenthaler 46, Digital Harbor 6
Middletown 10, Laurel 0
North Caroline 41, Kent Island 6
North Point 43, Calvert 0
Northern Garrett 49, Smithsburg 7
Northwood 51, Montgomery Blair 0
Oakdale 47, Walkersville 6
Oakland Southern 28, Allegany 0
Paint Branch 28, Hubie Blake 6
Parkside 28, Queen Annes County 20
Parkville 21, Perry Hall 14
Pasadena Chesapeake 28, Harwood Southern 9
Patapsco 28, Sparrows Point 14
Patterson 30, Baltimore Poly 14
Paul VI, Va. 27, St. Mary’s Ryken 24
Quince Orchard 41, Northwest – Mtg 6
Reginald Lewis 42, Southwestern 0
Richard Montgomery 35, Rockville 14
River Hill 21, Atholton 20
Saint Paul’s Boys 40, Severn 6
Salesianum, Del. 14, Westminster 13
Sherwood 49, Springbrook 0
South Carroll 29, Manchester Valley 22
South Hagerstown 40, Jefferson, W.Va. 13
South River 16, North County 6
Spring Mills, W.Va. 34, North Hagerstown 9
St. Charles 20, Chopticon 8
St. John’s, D.C. 13, Dematha 7
Urbana 40, Thomas Johnson 7
Watkins Mill 40, Gaithersburg 18
Wicomico 24, Easton 6
Winston Churchill 50, Frederick 6
Wootton 42, Walter Johnson 14
