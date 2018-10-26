Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 35, Union 17

Abingdon 35, Union 17

Amelia County 46, Nottoway 0

Advertisement

Auburn 35, Rural Retreat 7

Bayside 30, Kellam 8

Benedictine 34, Avalon, Md. 27

Brentsville 26, Skyline 7

Broad Run 20, Briar Woods 0

Buffalo Gap 62, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 0

Christiansburg 13, Cave Spring 0

Clarke County 35, George Mason 16

Colgan 14, Osbourn 0

East Rockingham 54, Wilson Memorial 14

First Colonial 24, Green Run 0

Franklin 33, Windsor 8

Freedom (Woodbridge) 27, Gar-Field 0

Galax 61, Bland County 7

George Marshall 27, Edison 0

Glen Allen 34, Deep Run 14

Grace Christian 34, Rappahannock County 6

Graham 41, Fort Chiswell 10

Grundy 36, Tazewell 22

Hanover 24, Armstrong 0

Henrico 61, Lee-Davis 6

Heritage-Lynchburg 54, Amherst County 28

Herndon 44, Langley 20

Honaker 62, Northwood 23

J.I. Burton 41, Rye Cove 0

James River-Midlothian 12, Cosby 6, OT

James Wood 21, Handley 14, OT

John Champe 28, Tuscarora 27, OT

Justice 37, Wakefield 6

King William 16, West Point 6

Lake Braddock 47, West Springfield 12

Landstown 25, Tallwood 21

Loudoun Valley 20, Dominion 7

Luray 46, Stuarts Draft 18

Manchester 70, Hermitage 0

Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 44, Chincoteague 0

Midlothian 24, Monacan 20

Millbrook 36, Liberty-Bealeton 12

Mills Godwin 23, Douglas Freeman 20

Narrows 49, Bath County 6

Northampton 43, Nandua 24

Oscar Smith 38, Western Branch 0

Paul VI 27, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 24

Petersburg 22, Meadowbrook 0

Potomac Falls 26, Rock Ridge 17

Pulaski County 56, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 19

R.E. Lee-Staunton 44, Page County 14

Radford 38, Carroll County 7

Richlands 52, Lebanon 18

Ridgeview 47, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 14

Riverheads 35, Woodstock Central 19

Salem 49, Hidden Valley 14

Salem-Va. Beach 24, Frank Cox 22

South County 42, Fairfax 2

South Lakes 35, Yorktown 14

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 14, Battlefield 13

TJ-Alexandria 28, Northern Virginia Kings 0

Tabb 30, Bruton 0

Va. Episcopal 62, Hampton Roads 12

Varina 35, Atlee 0

W.T. Woodson 27, James Robinson 7

Warhill 35, Jamestown 7

Washington-Lee 25, McLean 7

Western Albemarle 21, Fluvanna 7

Westfield 57, West Potomac 0

William Monroe 19, Warren County 14

Woodgrove 27, Loudoun County 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alleghany vs. Giles, ppd. to Oct 29th.

Charles City vs. Mathews, ccd.

Colonial Beach vs. Lancaster, ppd. to Oct 29th.

Cumberland vs. Bluestone, ppd. to Oct 29th.

Gloucester vs. Hampton, ppd. to Oct 29th.

Goochland vs. Prince Edward County, ppd. to Oct 27th.

Grafton vs. Smithfield, ppd. to Oct 27th.

Isle of Wight Academy vs. Fuqua School, ppd. to Oct 29th.

James River-Buchanan vs. Floyd County, ppd. to Oct 27th.

Lord Botetourt vs. William Byrd, ppd. to Oct 27th.

Massanutten Military vs. Hargrave Military, ppd. to Oct 27th.

Nansemond River vs. Great Bridge, ppd. to Oct 29th.

Ocean Lakes vs. Princess Anne, ppd. to Oct 27th.

Phoebus vs. Kecoughtan, ppd. to Oct 27th.

Quantico vs. Portsmouth Christian, ppd. to Oct 29th.

St. Annes-Belfield vs. Kenston Forest, ppd. to Oct 29th.

Warwick vs. Denbigh, ppd. to Nov 2nd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.