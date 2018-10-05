Friday’s Sports Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed TE Tyler Eifert on injured reserve. Activated LB Vontaze Burfict.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Jesper Bratt on injured reserve. Agree to terms with RW Drew Stafford on a one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Niko Mikkola to San Antonio (AHL). Recalled F Chris Thorburn from San Antonio.

COLLEGE

CONFERENCE CAROLINAS — Announced the retirement of commissioner Dr. Alan Patterson, effective June 1, 2019.

