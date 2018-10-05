Friday’s Sports Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed TE Tyler Eifert on injured reserve. Activated LB Vontaze Burfict.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated LB Kentrell Brothers. Released G Bryan Witzmann.

NEW YORK JETS — Claimed LB Tarell Basham off waivers from Indianapolis. Waived DL Bronson Kaufusi. Released WR ArDarius Stewart from the practice squad with an injury settlement.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Jesper Bratt on injured reserve. Agree to terms with RW Drew Stafford on a one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Niko Mikkola to San Antonio (AHL) and G Evan Fitzpatrick to Tulsa (ECHL). Recalled F Chris Thorburn from San Antonio.

ECHL

ECHL — Promoted Joe Ernst to senior vice president of hockey operations; Valerie Persinger to vice president of media & events; Dan Petrino to director of hockey administration and Natalie Bernstein to office & marketing manager.

COLLEGE

CONFERENCE CAROLINAS — Announced the retirement of cimmissioner Dr. Alan Patterson, effective June 1, 2019.

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Ed Loyd assistant track and field coach.

