Friday’s Sports Transactions

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed TE Tyler Eifert on injured reserve. Activated LB Vontaze Burfict.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated LB Kentrell Brothers. Released G Bryan Witzmann.
NEW YORK JETS — Claimed LB Tarell Basham off waivers from Indianapolis. Waived DL Bronson Kaufusi. Released WR ArDarius Stewart from the practice squad with an injury settlement.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Jesper Bratt on injured reserve. Agree to terms with RW Drew Stafford on a one-year contract.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Niko Mikkola to San Antonio (AHL) and G Evan Fitzpatrick to Tulsa (ECHL). Recalled F Chris Thorburn from San Antonio.
ECHL — Promoted Joe Ernst to senior vice president of hockey operations; Valerie Persinger to vice president of media & events; Dan Petrino to director of hockey administration and Natalie Bernstein to office & marketing manager.
CONFERENCE CAROLINAS — Announced the retirement of cimmissioner Dr. Alan Patterson, effective June 1, 2019.
TENNESSEE TECH — Named Ed Loyd assistant track and field coach.
