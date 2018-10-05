Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Sports Transactions

October 5, 2018 10:28 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed TE Tyler Eifert on injured reserve. Activated LB Vontaze Burfict.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated LB Kentrell Brothers. Released G Bryan Witzmann.

NEW YORK JETS — Claimed LB Tarell Basham off waivers from Indianapolis. Waived DL Bronson Kaufusi. Released WR ArDarius Stewart from the practice squad with an injury settlement.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned C Laurent Dauphin to Tucson (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Jesper Bratt on injured reserve. Agree to terms with RW Drew Stafford on a one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Niko Mikkola to San Antonio (AHL) and G Evan Fitzpatrick to Tulsa (ECHL). Recalled F Chris Thorburn from San Antonio.

ECHL

ECHL — Promoted Joe Ernst to senior vice president of hockey operations; Valerie Persinger to vice president of media & events; Dan Petrino to director of hockey administration and Natalie Bernstein to office & marketing manager.

COLLEGE

CONFERENCE CAROLINAS — Announced the retirement of cimmissioner Dr. Alan Patterson, effective June 1, 2019.

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Ed Loyd assistant track and field coach.

YALE — Extended the conteact of Allison Guth women’s basketball coach through the 2023-24 season.

