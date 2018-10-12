Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

October 12, 2018 3:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Assigned SS Gregorio Petit outright to Rochester (IL).

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Dropped LHP Scott Alexander from the NLCS roster. Added LHP Julio Arias to the NLCS roster.

MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned OFs Christopher Bostick and Rafael Ortega and RHPs James Needy, Tyler Cloyd and Javy Guerra outright to New Orleans (PCL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed LS Carson Tinker and OT Josh Wells on injured reserve. Signed LS Matt Overton and OT Ereck Flowers.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Conor Garland to Tucson (AHL).

TENNIS

USTA — Promoted Ola Malmqvist to director of coaching for player development. Named Kathy Rinaldi head of women’s tennis and Kent Kinnear head of men’s tennis.

COLLEGE

MINNESOTA — Signed athletic director Mark Coyle to a three-year contract extension through 2024.

PURDUE — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Matt Painter on a two-year contact extension through the 2023-24 season.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Casey Lesieur assistant women’s gymnastics coach.

SAINT ANSELM — Named Jaimen Romano assistant director of athletic communications.

VANDERBILT — Announced the resignation of assistant women’s basketball coach Carolyn Peck so she can return to broadcasting.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown