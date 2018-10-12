Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Assigned SS Gregorio Petit outright to Rochester (IL).

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Dropped LHP Scott Alexander from the NLCS roster. Added LHP Julio Arias to the NLCS roster.

MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned OFs Christopher Bostick and Rafael Ortega and RHPs James Needy, Tyler Cloyd and Javy Guerra outright to New Orleans (PCL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed LS Carson Tinker and OT Josh Wells on injured reserve. Signed LS Matt Overton and OT Ereck Flowers.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Conor Garland to Tucson (AHL).

TENNIS

USTA — Promoted Ola Malmqvist to director of coaching for player development. Named Kathy Rinaldi head of women’s tennis and Kent Kinnear head of men’s tennis.

COLLEGE

MINNESOTA — Signed athletic director Mark Coyle to a three-year contract extension through 2024.

PURDUE — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Matt Painter on a two-year contact extension through the 2023-24 season.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Casey Lesieur assistant women’s gymnastics coach.

SAINT ANSELM — Named Jaimen Romano assistant director of athletic communications.

VANDERBILT — Announced the resignation of assistant women’s basketball coach Carolyn Peck so she can return to broadcasting.

