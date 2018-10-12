Friday’s Sports Transactions

HOUSTON ASTROS — Removed OF Myles Straw and RHP Will Harris from the ALCS roster. Added RHPs Hector Rondon and Joe Smith to the ALCS roster.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Assigned SS Gregorio Petit outright to Rochester (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Dropped LHP Scott Alexander from the NLCS roster. Added LHP Julio Arias to the NLCS roster.
MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned OFs Christopher Bostick and Rafael Ortega and RHPs James Needy, Tyler Cloyd and Javy Guerra outright to New Orleans (PCL).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived Fs Deyonta Davis and Danuel House Jr. and Gs Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Ulis.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Scott Machado.
SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Traded the returning player rights to F V.J. Beachem to Wisconsin for the returning player rights to G James Blackmon Jr.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed LS Carson Tinker and OT Josh Wells on injured reserve. Signed LS Matt Overton and OT Ereck Flowers.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Conor Garland and C Laurent Dauphin to Tucson (AHL).
USTA — Promoted Ola Malmqvist to director of coaching for player development. Named Kathy Rinaldi head of women’s tennis and Kent Kinnear head of men’s tennis.
CENTENARY — Named Jason Schmitz women’s basketball coach. hMINNESOTA — Signed athletic director Mark Coyle to a three-year contract extension through 2024.
PURDUE — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Matt Painter on a two-year contact extension through the 2023-24 season.
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Casey Lesieur assistant women’s gymnastics coach.
SAINT ANSELM — Named Jaimen Romano assistant director of athletic communications.
VANDERBILT — Announced the resignation of assistant women’s basketball coach Carolyn Peck so she can return to broadcasting.
