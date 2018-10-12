Listen Live Sports

Friday's Sports Transactions

October 12, 2018
 
BASEBALL
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Removed OF Myles Straw and RHP Will Harris from the ALCS roster. Added RHPs Hector Rondon and Joe Smith to the ALCS roster.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Assigned SS Gregorio Petit outright to Rochester (IL).

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Dropped LHP Scott Alexander from the NLCS roster. Added LHP Julio Arias to the NLCS roster.

MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned OFs Christopher Bostick and Rafael Ortega and RHPs James Needy, Tyler Cloyd and Javy Guerra outright to New Orleans (PCL).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived Fs Deyonta Davis and Danuel House Jr. and Gs Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Ulis.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS – Signed G Jamel Artis.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Scott Machado.

NBA G League

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Traded the returning player rights to F V.J. Beachem to Wisconsin for the returning player rights to G James Blackmon Jr.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed LS Carson Tinker and OT Josh Wells on injured reserve. Signed LS Matt Overton and OT Ereck Flowers.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Conor Garland and C Laurent Dauphin to Tucson (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Assigned G Philippe Desrosiers from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assigned D Jake Kulevich and F John McFarland to Wichita (ECHL).

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Assigned Fs Yannick Turcotte and Jeff Kubiak to Worcester (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Assigned D Turner Ottenbreit to Utah (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned F Phelix Martineau to Fort Wayne (ECHL) and D T.J. Melancon to Norfolk (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Assigned D Travis Brown to Wichita (ECHL).

ECHL

BRAMPTON BEAST — Loaned F Daniel Ciampini to Belleville (AHL). Claimed F Anthony DeLuca off waivers from Wichita.

READING ROYALS — Claimed D Scott Dornbrock off waivers from Idaho.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released F Ryan Valentini.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Atlanta MF Miguel Almirón and Minnesota MF Alexi Gomez undisclosed amounts for simulation/embellishment in games on Oct. 6. Fined Sporting Kansas City and manager and technical director Peter Vermes, undisclosed fines for the club’s second violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy. Issued a warning to the LA Galaxy for the club’s first violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy.

TENNIS

USTA — Promoted Ola Malmqvist to director of coaching for player development. Named Kathy Rinaldi head of women’s tennis and Kent Kinnear head of men’s tennis.

COLLEGE

CENTENARY — Named Jason Schmitz women’s basketball coach.

MINNESOTA — Signed athletic director Mark Coyle to a three-year contract extension through 2024.

PURDUE — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Matt Painter on a two-year contact extension through the 2023-24 season.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Casey Lesieur assistant women’s gymnastics coach.

SAINT ANSELM — Named Jaimen Romano assistant director of athletic communications.

VANDERBILT — Announced the resignation of assistant women’s basketball coach Carolyn Peck so she can return to broadcasting.

