Friday’s Sports Transactions

HOUSTON ASTROS — Removed OF Myles Straw and RHP Will Harris from the ALCS roster. Added RHPs Hector Rondon and Joe Smith to the ALCS roster.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Assigned SS Gregorio Petit outright to Rochester (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Dropped LHP Scott Alexander from the NLCS roster. Added LHP Julio Arias to the NLCS roster.
MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned OFs Christopher Bostick and Rafael Ortega and RHPs James Needy, Tyler Cloyd and Javy Guerra outright to New Orleans (PCL).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived Fs Deyonta Davis and Danuel House Jr. and Gs Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Ulis.
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS – Signed G Jamel Artis.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Scott Machado.
SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Traded the returning player rights to F V.J. Beachem to Wisconsin for the returning player rights to G James Blackmon Jr.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed LS Carson Tinker and OT Josh Wells on injured reserve. Signed LS Matt Overton and OT Ereck Flowers.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Conor Garland and C Laurent Dauphin to Tucson (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Assigned G Philippe Desrosiers from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assigned D Jake Kulevich and F John McFarland to Wichita (ECHL).
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Assigned Fs Yannick Turcotte and Jeff Kubiak to Worcester (ECHL).
COLORADO EAGLES — Assigned D Turner Ottenbreit to Utah (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned F Phelix Martineau to Fort Wayne (ECHL) and D T.J. Melancon to Norfolk (ECHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Assigned D Travis Brown to Wichita (ECHL).
BRAMPTON BEAST — Loaned F Daniel Ciampini to Belleville (AHL). Claimed F Anthony DeLuca off waivers from Wichita.
READING ROYALS — Claimed D Scott Dornbrock off waivers from Idaho.
WICHITA THUNDER — Released F Ryan Valentini.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Atlanta MF Miguel Almirón and Minnesota MF Alexi Gomez undisclosed amounts for simulation/embellishment in games on Oct. 6. Fined Sporting Kansas City and manager and technical director Peter Vermes, undisclosed fines for the club’s second violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy. Issued a warning to the LA Galaxy for the club’s first violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy.
USTA — Promoted Ola Malmqvist to director of coaching for player development. Named Kathy Rinaldi head of women’s tennis and Kent Kinnear head of men’s tennis.
CENTENARY — Named Jason Schmitz women’s basketball coach.
MINNESOTA — Signed athletic director Mark Coyle to a three-year contract extension through 2024.
PURDUE — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Matt Painter on a two-year contact extension through the 2023-24 season.
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Casey Lesieur assistant women’s gymnastics coach.
SAINT ANSELM — Named Jaimen Romano assistant director of athletic communications.
VANDERBILT — Announced the resignation of assistant women’s basketball coach Carolyn Peck so she can return to broadcasting.
