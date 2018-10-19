Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

October 19, 2018 5:08 pm
 
1 min read
BASEBALL
American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD — Signed C Quinn Irey.

ST. PAUL — Released INFs Jake Smith and Zach Walters.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Johnathan Williams to a two-way contract. waived F Travis Wear.

NBA G League

GREENSBORO SWARM — Named Chasity Melvin assistant coach.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy. Announced quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich will assume that role.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Traded a 2019 fifth-round draft pick to Cleveland for RB Carlos Hyde.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Krishawn Hogan to the practice squad. Released WR K.J. Brent from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Lara Juras vice president of people & culture.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned C David Ullstrom to Tucson (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Brian Lashoff to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Eric Gryba to Binghamton (AHL). Activated G Cory Schneider off the injured non-roster list and assigned him to Binghamton.

OLYMPICS

USA BOBSLED AND SKELETON — Announced the retirement of bobsledder Jamie Greubel Poser.

USA CYCLING — Announced the resignation of chief executive Derek Bouchard-Hall at the end of the year.

USADA — Announced cyclist Shaun Moffett accepted an additional three-month sanction and had his results disqualified for competing while ineligible.

