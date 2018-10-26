Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Sports Transactions

October 26, 2018 6:58 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned OF Ryan LaMarre and RHPs Danny Farquhar and Rob Scahill outright to Charlotte (IL).

Can-Am League

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHPs Yender Caramo, Shaun Ellis, Tyler Garkow, Angel Rincon and Matt Rusch.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Ralph Rivera managing director of NBA Europe and Middle East.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned C Moritz Wagner to South Bay (NBAGL) for a rehab assignment.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Kyle Friend from the practice squad. Signed PK Matt McCrane to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Sheldon Rempal to Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Tyler Moy from Milwaukee (AHL) to Atlanta (ECHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Joey Anderson from Binghamton (AHL).

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced the lifetime ban of former USPS Pro Cycling team Dr. Luis Garcia del Moral is no longer in effect.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Sporting KC M Felipe Gutierrez for simulation/embellishment.

United Soccer League

NEW MEXICO UNITED — Named Brandon Morris director of soccer operations and assistant technical director, Joel Tyson assistant coach and director of sports performance and Zach Prince assistant coach and director of high-performance youth programming.

