Friday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned OF Ryan LaMarre and RHPs Danny Farquhar and Rob Scahill outright to Charlotte (IL).
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHPs Yender Caramo, Shaun Ellis, Tyler Garkow, Angel Rincon and Matt Rusch.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Ralph Rivera managing director of NBA Europe and Middle East.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned C Moritz Wagner to South Bay (NBAGL) for a rehab assignment.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Kyle Friend from the practice squad. Signed PK Matt McCrane to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Sheldon Rempal to Ontario (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Tyler Moy from Milwaukee (AHL) to Atlanta (ECHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Joey Anderson from Binghamton (AHL).
USADA — Announced the lifetime ban of former USPS Pro Cycling team Dr. Luis Garcia del Moral is no longer in effect.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Sporting KC M Felipe Gutierrez for simulation/embellishment.
NEW MEXICO UNITED — Named Brandon Morris director of soccer operations and assistant technical director, Joel Tyson assistant coach and director of sports performance and Zach Prince assistant coach and director of high-performance youth programming.
