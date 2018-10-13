Fumble recovery in end zone helps Bethune-Cookman win 28-26

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Akevious Williams scored two touchdowns, Tydarius Peters forced a fumble in the end zone on a conversion run and Bethune-Cookman defeated South Carolina State 28-26 Saturday, for its third straight win.

The Wildcats (4-3, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic) saw their early 19-point lead get whittled down to two when SC State’s Tyrece Nick broke in from the 1 with 2:32 left in the game. Nick packed the ball on the potential PAT run but was hit by Peters in the end zone and fumbled. Todney Evans recovered to preserve the win for Bethune-Cookman.

Williams rushed for a career-high 110 yards on 10 carries. Trevor Merritt returned an interception 42 yards to give Bethune-Cookman a 10-0 lead, his second pick-6 in as many games.

After SC State cut that to 10-6, Kennedy Ndukwe picked up a fumbled point-after run and returned it the length of the field for a 12-6 BCU lead.

Nick passed for 159 yards with a TD and rushed for 129 more and two TDs.

