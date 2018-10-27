Listen Live Sports

Fumble return for a TD seals Furman’s defeat of The Citadel

October 27, 2018 5:28 pm
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Freshman JeMar Lincoln scored three touchdowns on keepers, and a strip sack leading to a touchdown in the final minutes put the game out of reach as Furman defeated The Citadel 28-17 Saturday.

The Citadel was driving, trailing 21-17 with just under three minutes remaining. Furman slammed the door on any rally when Adrian Hope — the Southern Conference leader in sacks — brought down Jordan Black for an eight-yard loss and a fumble. Donavan Perryman returned the ball 20 yards for the final score, Furman’s first fumble recovery for a touchdown since 2012.

It was a fitting end for the Southern’s oldest and most-contested football rivalry, the teams clashing for the 98th time in 105 years.

The Citadel (2-5, 2-4) led three times during the game, with Lincoln taking the lead away each time on runs from the 6, 1 and 4 as the Paladins (3-4, 3-2) took a 21-17 lead in the fourth quarter.

Black passed for one score and ran for another for the Bulldogs.

