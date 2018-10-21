Galaxy-Minnesota United, Sums

Los Angeles 1 2—3 Minnesota 0 1—1

First half_1, Los Angeles, Ibrahimovic, 22 (Feltscher), 30th minute.

Second half_2, Los Angeles, Kamara, 12 (Cole), 50th; 3, Los Angeles, Alessandrini, 11 (Ibrahimovic), 51st; 4, Minnesota, Rodriguez, 4 (Quintero), 53rd.

Goalies_Los Angeles, David Bingham, Justin Vom Steeg; Minnesota, Matt Lampson, Alex Kapp.

Yellow Cards_Los Angeles, Alessandrini, 70th. Minnesota, Boxall, 65th; Fernando Bob, 70th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson; Matthew Nelson; Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

A_52,242.

Lineups

Los Angeles_David Bingham; Ashley Cole, Rolf Feltscher, Dave Romney, Daniel Steres; Emmanuel Boateng, Jonathan Dos Santos, Sebastian Lletget; Romain Alessandrini (Jorgen Skjelvik, 87th), Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ola Kamara (Perry Kitchen, 90th).

Minnesota_Matt Lampson; Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Brent Kallman, Eric Miller (Abu Danladi, 63rd); Fernando Bob, Miguel Ibarra, Rasmus Schuller, Collen Warner (Romario Ibarra, 54th); Carlos Darwin Quintero, Angelo Rodriguez.

