Genoa and Chievo become 1st Serie A clubs to change coaches

ROME (AP) — Genoa and Chievo Verona have made the first coaching changes of this season’s Serie A.

Genoa, which is in 11th place with a game in hand, fired Davide Ballardini and brought back Ivan Juric on Tuesday while last-place Chievo sacked Lorenzo D’Anna without immediately naming a replacement.

Genoa’s move comes two days after a 3-1 loss at home to Parma and with a visit to Italian league leader Juventus next after the international break.

Ballardini had been with Genoa for nearly a year, since Juric was fired following a derby defeat to Sampdoria.

D’Anna was fired after Chievo’s 3-1 loss at AC Milan, the club’s sixth loss in eight matches.

Chievo’s only points have come from two draws and the squad has minus-1 point after being deducted three points last month for false accounting.

D’Anna, a former Chievo captain, took over in April when Roland Maran was fired. He helped Chievo finish 13th last season and avoid relegation with three straight wins to conclude the season.

Former Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura and former Chievo coach Giuseppe Iachini are reportedly being considered to replace D’Anna.

