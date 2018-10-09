Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Genoa and Chievo become 1st Serie A clubs to change coaches

October 9, 2018 12:14 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — Genoa and Chievo Verona have made the first coaching changes of this season’s Serie A.

Genoa, which is in 11th place with a game in hand, fired Davide Ballardini and brought back Ivan Juric on Tuesday while last-place Chievo sacked Lorenzo D’Anna without immediately naming a replacement.

Genoa’s move comes two days after a 3-1 loss at home to Parma and with a visit to Italian league leader Juventus next after the international break.

Ballardini had been with Genoa for nearly a year, since Juric was fired following a derby defeat to Sampdoria.

Advertisement

D’Anna was fired after Chievo’s 3-1 loss at AC Milan, the club’s sixth loss in eight matches.

Chievo’s only points have come from two draws and the squad has minus-1 point after being deducted three points last month for false accounting.

D’Anna, a former Chievo captain, took over in April when Roland Maran was fired. He helped Chievo finish 13th last season and avoid relegation with three straight wins to conclude the season.

Former Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura and former Chievo coach Giuseppe Iachini are reportedly being considered to replace D’Anna.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        OPM announces first batch of civil service changes, ‘more to come’

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1979: Carter establishes Department of Education