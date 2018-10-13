Listen Live Sports

Georgetown defense stifles Lafayette in 13-6 win

October 13, 2018 7:44 pm
 
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Gunther Johnson had two short touchdown runs in the second quarter and the defense forced four turnovers to give Georgetown a 13-6 win over Lafayette on Saturday.

An interception by Leon Agee gave the Hoyas (3-4, 2-0 Patriot League) a short field and Johnson’s 6-yard run capped a seven-play, 34-yard drive for a 6-0 lead. The defense then forced a three-and-out and Johnson capped a 10-play, 50-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge.

The Leopards (1-5, 0-2) got on the board with a field goal in the closing seconds of the half and then added a second field goal in the last minute of the game.

Skyler Springs and Ahmad Wilson also had picks for Georgetown, which only had nine first downs and 168 yards of offense. The teams were a combined 8 of 31 on third down and Lafayette failed on two fourth downs.

Sean O’Malley was 25 of 49 for 250 yards but threw three interceptions and was sacked four times. Nick Pearson had 10 receptions for 140 yards.

