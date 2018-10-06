Listen Live Sports

Georgetown wins Pioneer opener, beats Fordham 23-11

October 6, 2018 4:44 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Herman Moultrie III scored the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the third and added a second as Georgetown pulled away from Fordham for a 23-11 Patriot League win Saturday.

The Hoyas snapped a four-game losing streak with the win in the conference opener. It was the 63rd meeting in a rivalry that dates to a 6-6 tie in 1890.

Gunther Johnson hit Cameron Crayton with an 18-yard scoring pass in the first quarter and Khristian Tate ran in for the two-point conversion to give the Hoyas an 8-0 lead.

Fordham tied the game in the second quarter when Tyriek Hopkins ran for a touchdown and Georgetown recovered a fumble in its own end zone for a safety. Kyle Facibene kicked a 36-yard field goal to put the Rams (0-5, 0-1) in front, 11-8.

Moultrie punched in from the 1 to put the Hoyas (2-4, 1-0) in front at the end of the third quarter and again with 2:01 to play.

