Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Georgia high school football player injured in game dies

October 1, 2018 4:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ZEBULON, Ga. (AP) — A football player at a Georgia high school has died from a severe brain injury.

News outlets report Pike County High School student Dylan Thomas was hurt during a game Friday night and flown to a hospital in critical condition. Thomas’ uncle, Nick Burgess, says Thomas was hit in the second quarter of the game and later collapsed on the sidelines when an arm and leg went numb.

The mayor of Williamson, Steve Fry, tells WAGA-TV Thomas underwent surgery to relieve brain swelling and went into a coma. A vigil was held Sunday afternoon at the school for Thomas. Thomas’ uncle and school say the teen died that night.

A fundraiser for medical costs and lost income started by Burgess had raised about $24,600 by Monday morning.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard lays wreath at grave of former president