Germany calls on Russia to halt campaign of cyberattacks

October 5, 2018 7:55 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Germany has become the latest European country to blame the Russian military for a worldwide campaign of cyberattacks against sports organizations, businesses and media.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Friday that Germany shares the assessment of British and Dutch officials earlier this week and “condemns the attacks in the sharpest possible manner.”

He said Germany believes, based on its own sources, that “with almost absolute certainty that the Russian military intelligence agency is behind the APT28 campaign.”

Advanced Persistent Threat 28 is another term used to describe the Sofacy or Fancy Bear hacking group.

Seibert said Germany believes successful attacks “could directly threaten free society, public safety and in principle our democracy” and urged Russia “to meet its responsibilities and cease such actions.”

Russia denies involvement in the attacks.

