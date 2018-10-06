Listen Live Sports

Giants activate Mauro after suspension, Coley on IR

October 6, 2018 12:50 pm
 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have activated defensive tackle Josh Mauro and placed wide receiver/return specialist Stacey Coley on injured reserve with a hamstring problem.

The Giants (1-3) announced the moves Saturday, a day before facing the Carolina Panthers (2-1) in Charlotte.

Mauro was suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. He returned to the team this past Monday and did not count on the roster. The Giants had until Monday to make a move.

The Panthers are averaging an NFL-best 166.0 yards rushing.

Coley played in one game, returning two punts for six yards and two kickoffs for 27 yards.

