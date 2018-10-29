Listen Live Sports

Giants exercise contract options on Bumgarner, Sandoval

October 29, 2018 7:48 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Madison Bumgarner’s $12 million contract option for the 2019 season has been exercised by the San Francisco Giants, keeping the 2014 World Series MVP and ace left-hander with the club for at least one more season after his past two years were shortened by injuries.

The Giants on Monday also exercised third baseman Pablo Sandoval’s option for the $555,000 minimum.

In April 2012, Bumgarner signed a $35.56 million, six-year deal through 2017 that included $12 million club options for the 2018 and ’19 seasons.

Bumgarner, 29, broke the pinkie on his pitching hand when he was hit by a line drive from Kansas City’s Whit Merrifield in his final spring training start. He returned to go 6-7 with a 3.26 ERA in 21 starts over 129 2/3 innings.

MadBum missed nearly three months last year following a dirt bike accident during an off day in Colorado.

Sandoval, the 2012 World Series MVP, is recovering from right hamstring surgery and didn’t play after July 29. His salary for next season will be offset against the $18 million he is still owed by Boston. He signed a $95 million, five-year deal with the Red Sox after the 2014 season and departed San Francisco.

The Giants reinstated from the 60-day disabled list catcher Buster Posey, Sandoval, right-handers Jeff Samardzija, Johnny Cueto and Julian Fernandez.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

