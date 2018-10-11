Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants’ Olivier Vernon active for 1st time this season

October 11, 2018 7:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants linebacker and top pass rusher Olivier Vernon is active for the first time this season.

Vernon missed the first five games with a high ankle sprain, but he is expected to see action Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

New York will be without its top two tight ends. Evan Engram is going to miss his third straight game with a sprained knee. Rhett Ellison is out with a foot injury.

Placekicker Aldrick Rosas is active despite quad problem.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will start despite an ankle injury.

Eagles: LB D.J. Alexander, LB Nathan Gerry, S Corey Graham, T Jordan Mailata, DT Haloti Ngata, G Matt Pryor, RB Darren Sproles.

Giants: Besides Engram and Ellison, WR Russell Shepard, QB Kyle Lauletta, S Kamrin Moore, C Evan Brown and DT John Jenkins.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown