Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants sign WR Fowler, add Eligwe, Haley from practice squad

October 16, 2018 11:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed former Denver Broncos receiver Bennie Fowler and placed linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong and wide receiver Cody Latimer on injured reserve.

The moves were among a number made by the Giants (1-5) on Tuesday as they returned to practice after a long weekend following a Thursday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

New York, which will face Atlanta (2-4) on Monday night, also signed linebacker Ukeme Eligwe and cornerback Grant Haley from its practice squad. Cornerback Donte Deayon was waived.

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond and defensive end Myles Humphrey were signed to the practice squad, a day after defensive back Ronald Zamort was added.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Armstrong has a concussion. Latimer has a hamstring injury. Both were hurt against the Eagles.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1998: NASA launches Deep Space 1