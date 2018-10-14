Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giorgi beats Alexandrova in Linz for 2nd career WTA title

October 14, 2018 9:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LINZ, Austria (AP) — Camila Giorgi won her second career WTA title by defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-1 at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Sunday.

The fifth-seeded Italian, who also reached the final here in 2014, won her only previous title in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, two years ago.

Playing in her first final of the year, Giorgi, who improved to 2-0 against the 119th-ranked Russian, used the only break point in the first set to go 5-3 up. She served out the set with an ace before winning the next four games to set up the victory.

Alexandrova, who came through qualifying, was also after her second career title, after winning in Limoges, France, in 2015.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

The two top-seeded players, Julia Goerges and Kiki Bertens, failed to make it beyond the second round.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

First manned Apollo mission returns to Earth