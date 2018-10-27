Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Glass leads Alabama A&M past Alabama State 27-10

October 27, 2018 8:32 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Aqeel Glass passed for 322 yards and three touchdowns — including two in the fourth quarter — and Alabama A&M won the 77th edition of the Magic City Classic with a 27-10 victory over Alabama State on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (4-4, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference)), who are trying to finish with a winning record for the first time in six seasons, made first-year coach Connell Maynor’s debut a success in one of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities most storied rivalries.

Glass staked A&M to a 7-0 lead with a 26-yard TD toss to Nathaniel Dell at the 11:05 mark of the second quarter. The Hornets (2-5, 1-2) made it 7-7 at halftime on Talesin Farmer’s 1-yard plunge with 4:08 remaining in the second quarter.

Jordan Bentley’s 57-yard TD run midway through the third quarter gave the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead. Hunter Hanson cut Alabama State’s deficit to four points with a 39-yard field goal, but A&M took just one play to answer when Glass hooked up with Dell for an 81-yard score. Joseph Burke hauled in a 9-yard TD toss from Glass to cap the scoring with 1:42 remaining.

KHA’Darris Davis passed for 181 yards and ran for 61 more for the Hornets, who were playing their sixth straight road game after opening the season at home.

