The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Glover leads Penn to 31-27 win over Sacred Heart

October 6, 2018 6:52 pm
 
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Ryan Glover hit Christian Pearson on a late touchdown pass as Penn rallied to beat Sacred Heart 31-27 on Saturday afternoon.

Glover was perfect in the first half, completing all eight of his pass attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown as Penn mounted a 17-0 halftime advantage and led 24-0 early in the third.

Sacred Heart battled back, scoring 27 unanswered points to go ahead 27-24 after Aaron Donalson picked up a Penn fumble, returning it 21 yards for a score with 9:54 left in the game.

Glover, who finished with 162 yards and two touchdowns, drove the Quakers (3-1) 87 yards for the winning score with 1:19 remaining.

Karekin Brooks, who totaled 191 yards, opened the scoring with a 12-yard scamper early in the first quarter. Jack Soslow added a 51-yard field goal and Glover hit Pearson on the 20-yard touchdown toss to take a 17-0 lead.

Kevin Duke threw for 189 yards and a score for Sacred Heart (3-2).

