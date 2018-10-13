Listen Live Sports

Glover’s TD lifts Penn to its 75th win over Columbia, 13-10

October 13, 2018 7:22 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Glover scored from 4 yards with 6:55 left to lift Penn to its first conference victory of the season, 13-10 over Columbia on Saturday.

Penn has won 75 of 98 games between the Ivy League rivals. Columbia is 5-45 at Franklin Field, where it last won in 1996.

Jack Soslow kicked a pair of short field goals to give Penn a 6-0 lead at halftime, but the Lions went ahead when Josh Bean throw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Kaleb Pitts after Penn fumbled a punt at its own 21.

Chris Alleyne kicked a 46-yard field goal that put the Lions ahead 10-6 after three quarters.

Glover was 14 for 22 passing for Penn (4-1, 1-1) and added 67 yards on 10 carries.

Bean was 23 of 40 passing for 207 yards for Columbia (3-2, 0-2), but the Lions were held to just 75 yards rushing.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

